The Philadelphia Eagles managed to pull out a big 25-20 win over the New England Patriots in their Week 1 action, and a big reason why was because of Darius Slay. Slay had an interception that he returned for a touchdown in the first quarter, and was generally one of their better players on a day where the Eagles defense struggled.

Slay's pick-six was pretty special, and it obviously played a big role in the Eagles eventually going on to win this game, but it wasn't the play that Slay thought was his best of the game. Slay singled out a pass breakup later on in the game on a deep throw as his best play of the game, and even went as far to label it the best play of his life. Talk about high praise.

This is probably my best play I ever made in my life.. https://t.co/P7oC8VL1EG — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) September 11, 2023

It goes without saying that this is a great play from Darius Slay. He gives Kendrick Bourne space on the outside, which Mac Jones picked up on, and quickly fired a deep pass down the field for him. Slay immediately jumped back out to Bourne, though, and proved to have baited Jones into the pass, as he easily broke up the play.

There's no doubt this was a great play from Slay, but he may have gotten a bit lucky that Jones underthrew this pass to Bourne, because if it was put on the money, Slay likely wouldn't have been able to recover. However, it was a move that paid off in a big way for Slay, and it's clear he feels good about how the results turned out for him here.