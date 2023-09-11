Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles backdoored their way into a 25-20 victory over the New England Patriots to open up their NFC title defense. While the Eagles ultimately got the job done on Sunday, Hurts was not overly enthusiastic about his team's performance in Foxborough.

After the game, Hurts addressed the game and kept the ultimate goal in perspective.

“Winning is the only thing that matters,” said Hurts, per Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal. “…obviously we have things to clean up.”

To be fair, Jalen Hurts was perfectly fine in Sunday's game vs New England, especially considering the circumstances. The Patriots project to have one of the league's best defenses in 2023, and Mother Nature was also not a team player on Sunday, as a steady drizzle poured down on both ball clubs throughout much of the afternoon.

Still, Hurts didn't have his greatest performance, throwing for 170 yards and one touchdown. The Eagles got off to a great start to the game, going up big early courtesy of some strong offensive drives and a pick six from cornerback Darius Slay.

However, once the second quarter began, the Eagles offense reached a standstill, recording several straight three-and-out sequences that allowed the Patriots to claw their way back into the game.

Ultimately, the Eagles found just enough to stave off their New England foes, but it's understandable that Hurts and his teammates would expect more from themselves going forward.

Philadelphia will have a quick turnaround this week, as they face the Minnesota Vikings at home on Thursday Night Football September 14.