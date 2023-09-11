There were dozens of rookies who made their NFL debuts on Sunday, but perhaps none had a better first act in professional football than Jalen Carter. The Philadelphia Eagles first-round pick announced himself to the NFL with a debut to remember against the New England Patriots.

Carter had eight pressures, tied for the most of any defensive tackle in the league through Sunday, according to Ari Meirov. He also recorded his first sack as a pro at a key time for the Eagles, taking down Patriots quarterback Mac Jones late in the fourth quarter of Philly's 25-20 win.

The Eagles used the ninth overall pick on Carter, who was projected to be a potential first-overall pick. The value they got is unquestionable and Carter showed it from the first snap of the game.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The Eagles' defense as a whole played very well, racking up two sacks and scoring on a pick-six. The Eagles were outgained by the Patriots but did enough to take a Week 1 win on the road.

Philadelphia lost a lot of defensive players who were integral parts of the team last season. It filled those needs by investing heavily in defense in the draft, using four of its first five draft picks on defensive players, Carter being the first.

The Eagles have a lot to clean up heading into a short week, but the debut of Jalen Carter is something to be more than pleased about. Philly has Super Bowl aspirations once again and needs all hands on deck. Carter seems ready for a huge rookie season and started his first year in the NFL with a bang.