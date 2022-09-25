The last time the Philadelphia Eagles went on the road against the Washington Commanders, one of their stars nearly got hurt after the game. As quarterback Jalen Hurts was leaving the building, a section of FedEx Field’s audience area suddenly collapsed on him. While Hurts was unscathed, several fans were injured due to the incident.

After the game, Jalen Hurts sent a public message to the Commanders asking what he can do to help address the situation. According to some sources, Washington president Jason Wright responded via email and conversed with the Eagles quarterback. (via ESPN)

A team spokesperson said Wright “received the letter and sent a private email in reply. He looks forward to talking to Jalen (Hurts),” while also stating that the franchise is “working to ensure this does not happen again.”

As it turns out, the Commanders actually put money where their mouth is. Ahead of their Week 3 match against the Eagles, they showcased brand-new railings on the same area of the accident. (via Nicki Jhabvala)

A look at the newer, stronger railing that was put in place at FedEx Field after the old one collapsed in January and nearly hit Jalen Hurts. pic.twitter.com/1t9SliZ2QR — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 25, 2022

This latest iteration of the Washington-Philadelphia rivalry will have some added spice to it. Carson Wentz, the former star quarterback of the Eagles, will be facing off against his former team for the first time. He’ll be up against Jalen Hurts, who has looked much-improved in his first two games of the season.

The Eagles are looking like the potential front-runners of the NFC East this season based off their strong play. With Jalen Hurts under center, this team is looking real dangerous. Hopefully, Hurts stays healthy (and no railings fall on him in FedEx Field).