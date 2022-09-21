Carson Wentz gets brutally honest on emotions ahead of Commanders’ clash vs. Eagles

Carson Wentz is finally about to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles. Now on his second team after being traded by the team he rose to stardom with, he will look to lead the Washington Commanders to a home win over their division rival.

After being drafted by the Eagles, Wentz almost immediately became a fan favorite and bonafide star. The injuries that he suffered over the 2017 and 2018 seasons led to him falling a little bit out of favor with Philadelphians before a horrible 2020 season did him in. His selfishness and stubbornness started rubbing people within the organization the wrong way. The Indianapolis Colts, whom the Eagles traded Wentz to, dumped Wentz to the Commanders after one season for many of the same reasons.

Ahead of the matchup, Wentz said that he is grateful for his time in Philadelphia and that life in the NFL “is a whirlwind.”

Carson Wentz says he’s grateful for his time in Philly and that life in the NFL “is a whirlwind.” He thinks Sunday will be fun. pic.twitter.com/d1QyaAYCYa — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 21, 2022

Wentz’s understudy in his final season with the Eagles, Jalen Hurts, has led the team to a 2-0 record so far and has played very well. Meanwhile, the Commanders are 1-1 so far in the 2022 season. Wentz’s seven passing touchdowns lead the NFL and his 650 passing yards are the second most. Continuing his strong play against a good Eagles defense will be tough but he will have all the motivation he needs.

Eagles fans have been eager to see their team face Wentz. This weekend’s contest will serve as the precursor to Week 10’s matchup with Carson Wentz and the Commanders, which will take place in Philly on Monday Night Football.