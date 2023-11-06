Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined an exclusive club that includes legends Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

The Philadelphia Eagles took down the Dallas Cowboys by the score of 28-23, and Jalen Hurts joined an elite class after the win.

Jalen Hurts is the fifth NFL quarterback since 1950 to win 25+ games over the span of 27 starts in the regular season, joining Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Jim McMahon and Joe Montana after the win against the Cowboys, according to Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal.

Any time you are mentioned in the same sentence as Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Jim McMahon and Joe Montana, and Hurts has proven to be a franchise quarterback for the Eagles since the beginning of the 2022 season.

There were questions about whether Hurts was the long-term guy for the Eagles going back to the 2021 season, and entering the 2022 season. It is clear that they have the found their guy. Hurts led the Eagles to the No. 1 seed last year, which is part of why he is in this class when it comes to regular season success. He also got the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where they narrowly lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

This season, the Eagles look like a team primed to get back to the Super Bowl and potentially win it. It will be interesting to see if Hurts can lead his team to a Super Bowl win this time around. The Eagles seems like the most talented team in the league, which was what many expected them to look like coming into the year.

Next week will be telling, against the Chiefs in a rematch of last year's Super Bowl.