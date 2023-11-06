Lane Johnson provided insight into the Eagles' mentality before their Week 10 win against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys in a heated NFC East matchup. Jalen Hurts led Philadelphia to a 28-23 victory with the help of OT Lane Johnson. The veteran tackle got brutally honest on Philly's mentality during the rival game.

Lane Johnson speaks about the Eagles' mantra going into the Dallas game

Johnson talked about the message that was spread amongst the Eagles locker room before the big game:

“Beat us if you're better. No self-inflicted wounds,” Johnson said, per Zach Berman. It seems as though the mentality was instilled well, given Philly's performance.

The Eagles won the game down the stretch, but not without their offensive struggles. Philly only totaled 292 yards compared to Dallas' 406. In addition, the Eagles gave up three sacks on the day, one of which shook up Jalen Hurts.

Jalen Hurts fought through a knee injury that he sustained in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins. Hurts took a shot during the Cowboys game that tweaked his knee again, but it was not a problem. The 25-year-old finished the day with 207 yards and two touchdowns.

Dak Prescott did the best he could to help the Cowboys' offense. The veteran QB threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns. However, Dallas was not able to score on its final drive.

The Philly defense held strong enough for the team to close the game out. Dallas took five total sacks. Zach Cunningham led Philly's defensive unit with eight solo tackles and two assists on the night.

The Eagles improved to 8-1 and look to continue their dominant stretch of play.