Lane Johnson gets real about the challenge of facing the Cowboys' defensive line following the Eagles win on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles emerged victorious from their marquee Week 9 matchup against NFC East division rivals Dallas Cowboys — but not before getting a tough test on both ends of the field. Philly offensive tackle Lane Johnson could attest to that, particularly about the battle in the trenches versus a stout Cowboys defensive line.

“It’s like going through hell with a squirt gun,” Johnson said after the game, per Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal.

Protecting Jalen Hurts is of paramount importance for Johnson and the Eagles offensive line, which has been shaky in the 2023 NFL regular season. The Eagles entered Week 9 just 15th in the league overall with a 6.31 percent offensive sack rate. However, creating routes on the ground for Hurts and Philly's running backs appears to be a much easier task for the Eagles, who are seventh in the league with 132.3 rushing yards per contest.

Hurts was sacked a total of three times in the Cowboys game for a loss of 24 yards, while the Eagles' backfield was only able to average 3.3 yards per carry. Nevertheless, Philadelphia survived the Cowboys' challenge. Johnson and company can just let out a sigh of relief that they're finally over dealing with the likes of Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, and Osa Odighizuwa.

The Eagles will still see Dallas, though, one more time in the regular season, with a scheduled date in Arlington in Week 14.

For now, the Eagles will enjoy their two-week rest with a bye coming right up before getting back to action in Week 11 for a Super Bowl rematch versus the Kansas City Chiefs.