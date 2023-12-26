Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks on the Eagles mindset postgame, while A.J. Brown declines to speak with media

The Philadelphia Eagles are glad they got a win over the New York Giants, but they are far from satisfied. This sentiment was shared across the team from quarterback Jalen Hurts to wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

After a three-game losing streak knocked Philadelphia off their pedestal, the Eagles had to look within. They held a players-only meeting earlier in the week and have gone back to the drawing board to re-establish themselves before the playoffs.

Hurts and several Eagles players spoke about their mindset going forward at the postgame press conference. Notably absent was wide receiver A.J. Brown, who declined to speak to the media for an unknown reason.

“I think we're hungry. I think we're motivated, eager,” Hurts said. “It's just a matter of being together and committing ourselves to that excellence and chasing that,” via ESPN's Tim McManus.

The Eagles particularly showed that hunger during the first half as they raced out to a 20-3 lead, putting up more points in one half than in each of the last three games. Though they put up 13 points in the second half, they were unhappy with the turnovers they committed and allowing the Giants to crawl back in the game. Philadelphia got the win, but the Giants comeback attempt at the end felt all too familiar after their three-game losing streak.

Closing out the game was an important step for Philadelphia, particularly after allowing Drew Lock's game-winning touchdown drive the week before. Now, the Eagles need to dominate and/or prove themselves against a better team than the 5-10 Giants to show that they are closer to reaching the excellence they're chasing.