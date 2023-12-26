The Eagles held a players-only meeting before their win over the Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles broke their three-game losing streak with a 33-25 win over the New York Giants on Christmas Day. The win should get some of the criticism off the Eagles' back for the next week, but Philly knows they haven't proven they're fixed yet.

After the win, Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith shared about the ‘uncomfortable conversations' that Philadelphia held during a players-only meeting held prior to the game.

“We have 11 wins but we're not playing good football right now,” Smith said. “As an offense, we're not where we want to be … It needs to be better for what I want to do, whatever everybody else in here wants to do, where we want to be. And we're nowhere near that. So no, I'm not happy,” via ESPN's Tim McManus.

Smith is aware that the meeting didn't magically solve all of the Eagles' problems, but believes that they are now trending the right way after a disappointing three-game stretch.

“You don't expect to have a talk and then everything is clean, no,” Smith said. “You're still going to have problems and things like that. But it's going in the right direction.”

The Eagles certainly didn't look like their old selves, but this victory over the Giants is overall a positive. Offensively, Philadelphia got the ball to their three top playmakers, with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert all recording at least 70 receiving yards. Even better, the Eagles ran the ball more with D'Andre Swift. Swift had 20 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Still, Philadelphia has a lot of room to improve. They kept the Giants in the game for way too long, something they did not do last year when they were a Super Bowl team. The Eagles had lapses, but the game is an important win and step to getting back on track.