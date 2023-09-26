The game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been catching so much flak. They share the same officiating crew during the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars, with the exception of the line judge. But, there is a glaring difference that will have Jawaan Taylor going scorched on Earth. This is because Lane Johnson has been getting away with a lot of false starts that remained uncalled. Fans were livid at the sight during the Monday Night Football game.

The Eagles are starting to get away with the win over the Buccaneers. But, fans of the Tampa Bay-based team were not pleased with the officiating. Lane Johnson was seen with multiple false starts during Monday Night Football. Fans unveiled their true feelings about the situation of the NFL matchup.

“RT Lane Johnson has been getting an early start a few times tonight — but hasn’t been called yet. Brings up the interesting topic of Jawaan Taylor getting so many flags for it,” JPA Football wrote on their Twitter feed.

Apparently, this same crew who had not seen these errors were the same people who gave Jawaan Taylor five flags. Members of the NFL faithful also made of that occurrence in the middle of the Chiefs and Jaguars showdown.

Other fans made fun of the situation instead of taking it too hard, “Refs when they see Lane Johnson go 20 seconds early.” This was posted with a video of a man barely checking the people entering an establishment. Some also called back to that Chiefs-Jaguars matchup, “Jawaan Taylor is screaming at his TV right now at Lane Johnson.”

Will the Eagles get called for it in the latter moments of the game?