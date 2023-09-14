Social media was abuzz during the NFL's opening game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. Many observers were convinced Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor was getting an unfair advantage by committing false start penalties throughout the contest.

Taylor addressed the controversy with the media on Thursday. “To the eye, it may look like a false start, but if you slow it down on film, I'm moving the same time the ball's moving. I'm just getting out my stance with urgency.” In other words, watch the game tape more closely, per KSHB 41 News' Aaron Ladd.

The Chiefs lineman also confirmed that no refs had mentioned his well-timed movements.

Noting how skilled today's pass rushers are, Taylor defended his style of play. He also emphasized how crucial each movement can be. “These rushers are good, so you know, if you can get one step ahead with just using the snap count to your advantage, that would be better for you.”

Taylor's get-off from the ball wasn't the only complaint nitpickers had concerning his play, however.

Many watching the Lions-Chiefs game felt that Taylor was lining up too far behind the line of scrimmage, sitting deeper than is permitted by the rule book. This would give Taylor an advantage over opposing defensive linemen. It would allow him to drop quicker and get into his pass set earlier than usual. Establishing his position early would give him a leg up on incoming rushers.

Taylor admitted that he was warned about lining up too far off the line of scrimmage by refs. He was not penalized for his alignment, however.

An interesting wrinkle for Taylor is the Chiefs' opponent this Sunday: the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor spent his first four NFL seasons with the Jags. So if any team would be aware of his tendencies (and therefore be able to tip off refs to them), it would be his former club.

Many eyes will be on Taylor's alignment and first movements on Sunday. But the Chiefs have bigger problems to worry about as they try to avoid an 0-2 start.