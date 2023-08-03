The tandem of Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni has the Philadelphia Eagles flying high heading into the 2023 season. After taking a leap in each of the last two, the expectations have grown — as has their relationship.

Both came into Philadelphia with meager expectations. Sirianni didn’t impress himself right away and Hurts was seen as the backup/future replacement for Carson Wentz. After a surprise playoff appearance in their first year, the team broke out as one 0f the best in football, making it convincingly to the Super Bowl.

Sirianni thinking highly of Hurts is nothing new as they enter the third year of their partnership. But the depth of their relationship is special, as Sirianni said his superstar quarterback has coach-like qualities. He explained how Hurts welcoming tough coaching benefits the team and how his consistency is getting better.

“Nick Sirianni says Jalen Hurts is like a coach on the field. He says their conversations get deeper and deeper about the why of the offense. He says Jalen continues to improve and the main thing he sees is consistency,” writes John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Sirianni talked about how both he and Hurts had fathers who were coaches, providing them with a different upbringing that came with more pressure. The Eagles' head coach said each player is treated differently but that his QB responds well to anything.

“[Hurts] likes to be pushed and I think that’s a really unique thing,” Sirianni said on the Up & Adams Show. “When one of your best players on your team wants to be coached hard and craves to be coached hard, that's contagious.”

The Eagles' uber-talented roster should allow them to beat any team on any given day. Few teams can stand up to their strength in the trenches and stars around the field like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Haason Redick, Darius Slay and James Bradberry. Youngsters Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean and a strong backfield with D'Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny give them some strong X-factors. All of it starts with the man under center and the man on the sideline calling the shots.

Hurts being cool under pressure has allowed him to shine at numerous levels. Even though it took him a little bit to show his true potential at the NFL level, it's clear that he has what it takes to lead a team. His leadership has been as important to the Eagles' success as his dual-threat play style and he remains focused solely on finishing what they started last season.