A week after they got embarrassed in a loss to the New York Jets, the Philadelphia Eagles recaptured their top form in grand fashion on Sunday, as they took down the Miami Dolphins at home, 31-17. Philadelphia wide receiver AJ Brown played a huge role in his team's victory, and his performance surely was not lost on head coach Nick Sirianni.

“Thanks for the $100 million to pay AJ Brown. I really appreciate that,” Sirianni told reporters in the postgame press conference about what he said to team owner Jeffrey Lurie last week with regards to the wide receiver (h/t Ari Meirov).

Indeed, Brown played like a hundred-million weapon for the Eagles' offense in the Miami game. He finished with a game-high 137 receiving yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions and 15 targets. He clearly outplayed Dolphins top wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who only had 88 and 63 receiving yards, respectively in Week 7.

Brown has been on a scorching streak as well. The game versus the Dolphins was the fifth consecutive time that Brown amassed at least 127 receiving yards. He had a slow start to the season, racking up only 108 receiving yards in his first two games, but once he got going, there was no looking back for Brown, who was traded by the Tennessee Titans to the Eagles in April of 2022 before signing a four-year, $100 million deal with Philly.

On the season, Brown has 809 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 52 receptions.

Brown and the 6-1 Eagles will visit the Washington Commanders in a rematch in Week 8.