A dominant performance from A.J. Brown helped to get the Philadelphia Eagles back into the win column after suffering their first loss of the season in Week 6. As he left the field, Brown couldn't wait to address Philly fans, and display the hunger the Eagles play with each week.

“What's up Eagle nation, it's A.J. Brown. Man, y'all showed up and showed out man,” Brown beamed into his phone as he walked off Lincoln Financial Field following a 31-17 Eagles victory, courtesy of the official NFL account on X (f/k/a Twitter).

"It don't matter where we play, we try to win it all each week." AJ Brown after the DOMINANT 31-17 SNF Eagles win against the Dolphins 🔥pic.twitter.com/wBnjcHyBLS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 23, 2023

“I'll see you guys next week on the road. I think we play on the road? It don't matter who we play man. But we trying to go 1-0 each week man. I'll see y'all man, love y'all.”

If Brown keeps producing like he is, it likely won't matter who Philly plays. For the fifth game in a row, Brown hauled in at least 125 receiving yards, tying an NFL record. He finished this game with 10 catches for 137 yards and a score.

Think Brown is important to what Jalen Hurts and the Eagles want to do on offense? Consider this: Hurts threw 30 passes that had an intended receiver. Brown was the target for a whopping 15 of them.

Miami's Tyreek Hill also garnered 15 targets, turning them into more catches (11) but fewer yards (88).

Brown isn't out there stuffing the stat sheet with empty calories, either. With the game tied 17-17, Brown snagged a pass, evaded two defenders, and took it to pay dirt to give the Eagles the lead. It was a lead they would not relinquish.

The Eagles have not been overwhelming opponents, despite an NFL-best (along with the Kansas City Chiefs) 6-1 record. But with Brown performing the way he is, the offense is always going to be dangerous.