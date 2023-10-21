The Miami Dolphins will head to the City of Brotherly Love to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Dolphins-Eagles prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Dolphins destroyed the Carolina Panthers 42-21 last weekend. Initially, they trailed 14-0. But the Dolphins had an explosive second quarter with three touchdowns. Furthermore, the Dolphins kept it going in the second half. Tua Tagovailoa went 21 for 31 with 262 yards with three touchdowns. Additionally, Raheem Mostert rushed 17 times for 115 yards with two scores. Tyreek Hill caught six passes for 163 yards and a touchdown, while Jaylen Waddle caught seven for 51 yards and a score.

The Eagles lost 20-14 to the New York Jets at the Meadowlands. Somehow, the Eagles could not take down an overmatched Jets team. It was the first time they ever lost to the Eagles in their team history. Jalen Hurts struggled, going 28 for 45 for 280 yards passing with one touchdown and three interceptions while rushing eight times for 47 yards and a score. D'Andre Swift rushed 10 times for 18 yards while catching eight passes for 40 yards and a score. Likewise, A.J. Brown had seven receptions for 131 yards. Devonta Smith caught five passes for 44 yards, while Dallas Goedert had five for 42 yards. Ultimately, the Eagles went 7 for 14 on third down. But they also turned the ball over four times.

The Dolphins lead the all-time series 9-6. Furthermore, they have won the last two matchups. The Dolphins defeated the Eagles 20-17 in their last matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. It will be the first time Tagovailoa and Hurts ever face off against one another.

Here are the Dolphins-Eagles NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Dolphins-Eagles Odds

Miami Dolphins: +2.5 (-104)

Philadelphia Eagles: -2.5 (-118)

Over: 51.5 (-105)

Under: 51.5 (-115)

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Eagles Week 7

Time: 8:21 PM ET/5:21 PM PT

TV: NBC

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

The Dolphins have an explosive offense. Curiously, the only team able to stop them has been the divisional rival Buffalo Bills. But the offense will have a tough task in their way as they face a very stout defense.

Tagovailoa has passed for 1,876 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. Amazingly, he has already equaled his interception total from last season. Tagovailoa has some help in his running back, Mostert, who has rushed 75 times for 429 yards and nine touchdowns while catching 18 passes for 145 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Hill has 42 receptions for 814 yards and six touchdowns. Waddle has 24 catches for 296 yards and two touchdowns.

But the true measure of Miami's success this weekend will truly rely on their defense. Thus, can they stop Hurts? They have four players to watch. First, there is Zach Steler, who has 14 solo tackles and four sacks. Andrew Van Ginkel has 16 solo tackles and four sacks. Also, Christian Wilkins has nine solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. Bradley Chubb has 18 solo tackles and two sacks.

The Dolphins will cover the spread if Tagovailoa can keep the chains moving and Mostert can run the ball. Also, they need to stop Hurts.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

The Eagles need to do a lot better than they did last weekend. Therefore, their offense must not make the mistakes it committed against the Jets. But the Eagles still have one of the best quarterbacks in the league and two of the deadliest receivers.

Hurts has passed for 1,542 yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions while rushing 63 times for 253 yards and five scores. Thus, it has not been the greatest season for him, but there is still plenty of room for improvement. Swift has rushed 86 times for 452 yards and two touchdowns while catching 23 passes for 115 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Brown has 42 receptions for 672 yards and two touchdowns. Smith has 28 catches for 334 yards and two touchdowns. Likewise, Goedert has 26 receptions for 247 yards and a score.

The defense has been stout. Ultimately, Haason Reddick has seven solo tackles and 5.5 sacks. Josh Sweat has 12 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. Also, Nicholas Morrow has 23 solo tackles and three sacks. This defense must contain Tagolaivoa and the Hill/Waddle combination.

The Eagles will cover the spread if their offense can evade mistakes. Then, they must not let Miami burn them through the air.

Final Dolphins-Eagles Prediction & Pick

The Eagles are a dangerous team and a tough squad to beat in Philadelphia. However, the Dolphins match up well against them and have the talent to pull off the Sunday Night shocker. We've been waiting all day for Sunday Night. Thus, expect the wait to be worth it as the Dolphins cover the spread in a great battle.

