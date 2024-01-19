Who are our free agent targets, Seahawks fans?

The 2023 NFL season proved to be a rollercoaster ride for the Seattle Seahawks. They finished their campaign with a 9-8 record that fell just shy of clinching a coveted playoff berth. Despite the team's commendable efforts, the near miss has left both players and fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming season. With the dust settling on the 2023 campaign, attention now turns to the offseason. This presents the Seahawks with the chance to bolster their roster and mount a strong playoff push in the subsequent year.

The Seahawks' Journey So Far

Throughout the 2023 season, the Seattle Seahawks showcased moments of brilliance and resilience. It's too bad that they ultimately were left on the sidelines during the playoff race. The team's journey featured thrilling victories and heart-wrenching defeats, underscoring the potential within their roster. As the Seahawks regroup and focus on the future, the impending offseason becomes a pivotal juncture to address key areas for improvement. Making great free agency decisions can certainly fortify the team for a more successful 2024 campaign.

Looking Ahead to the Offseason

Following the conclusion of the 2023 season, the Seahawks are exploring various free agent targets to strengthen their roster. Notable players on their radar include Leonard Williams, Geno Stone, Connor Williams, and Chris Jones. These individuals can bring a wealth of talent and experience. They could present the Seahawks with an opportunity to address specific needs and elevate their competitiveness in the upcoming season. Through the strategic pursuit of these free agents, the Seahawks can make a compelling case for their playoff aspirations. It could also solidify their standing as a formidable force in the NFL.

Here we will look at the early Seattle Seahawks free agent targets after their 2023 season ends just short of playoffs.

Leonard Williams, DL

Having acquired Leonard Williams through a trade in the 2023 season, the Seahawks find it logical to secure him for the long term. With a noteworthy 78.1 PFF grade post-trade, he demonstrated his prowess with 32 quarterback pressures on 281 pass-rushing snaps. As he enters his 10th NFL season, Williams has consistently played at least 720 snaps each year, earning a PFF grade of 70.0 or higher annually.

Geno Stone, S

The Seahawks' experience with Jamal Adams at safety during the 2023 season left much to be desired. This is where Baltimore's Geno Stone enters the picture. He boasted six interceptions in 2023 and still has youthfulness at 25 for next season. This presents an opportunity for Seattle to acquire the impactful safety they initially envisioned in Adams.

Chris Jones, DT

Defensive tackle Chris Jones has been a key player for the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he found himself entangled in a contract dispute with the team that extended into the regular season. This disagreement led to his absence from the season-opening defeat against the Detroit Lions. Eventually, a resolution was reached, resulting in a one-year deal. Additionally, the agreement granted Kansas City the possibility of taggin him for $32.4 million. Thet would ensure his retention for an extra season. If they do not tag Jones, though, he could go elsewhere.

Remember that Chris Jones is recognized as one of the NFL's dependable interior disruptors. He stands tall at 6'6 and weighs 310 pounds. Demonstrating remarkable consistency, he has achieved a minimum of 6.5 sacks in seven consecutive seasons. Despite occasional critiques of lapses in effort, Jones' impressive statistics underscore his unwavering performance. He boasts 26 sacks, 58 quarterback hits, and 30 tackles for a loss over the past two years.

Connor Williams, OL

The Seahawks face a shortage of interior offensive linemen this upcoming spring. Recall the impending free agency for Phil Haynes, Evan Brown, and Damien Lewis. They have been the primary starters for most of the campaign. Notably, none of them have performed particularly well this season.

Enter Connor Williams, a projected top option in free agency for either guard or center. Before his injury in Week 14, Williams earned a commendable grade from Pro Football Focus. He excelled as a run-blocker and allowed just six pressures (one sack) on 280 pass protection snaps.

It's worth noting that acquiring Williams may necessitate the release of other players and significant financial maneuvers. This is considering Seattle's limited projected cap space as they enter the offseason.

Looking Ahead

As the Seahawks embark on the challenging yet hopeful journey of the 2024 offseason, the quest for improvement is paramount. The highs and lows of the 2023 season have paved the way for strategic decisions in free agency. They have a focus on securing seasoned talents like Leonard Williams, Geno Stone, Chris Jones, and Connor Williams. These prospective acquisitions address critical areas, from defensive prowess to shoring up the offensive line. These reflect the team's commitment to fortifying their roster.

The upcoming months promise intriguing developments, from potential cap space maneuvers to navigating the complexities of player contracts. Seahawks fans eagerly await the transformation, hopeful that these strategic moves will not only address past shortcomings. These moves could also position the team for a triumphant return to playoff contention in the highly anticipated 2024 NFL season.