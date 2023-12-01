Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones sees a lot of Aaron Rodgers in the game of Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers have had a bit of an up and down start to the 2023-24 season, which is Love's first campaign as the full time starter in Green Bay. The Packers currently sit at a mediocre 5-6, but Love put together arguably the most impressive performance of his entire career on Thanksgiving Day in a road win over the Detroit Lions in surprisingly dominant fashion.

Up next for the Packers is a showdown against the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, and superstar defensive lineman Chris Jones of the Chiefs actually sees a lot of similarities between Love and the man he was drafted to replace in Green Bay: Aaron Rodgers, who now plays for the New York Jets.

“He’s been progressing ever since they gave him the opportunity to get the starting job,” said Jones, per Logan Lazarczyk of ChiefsWire. “He learned a lot under Aaron Rodgers and kind of has some of his mechanics. Their team is on a roll. [Packers Head Coach] Matt LaFleur is a heck of a coach, and that offense is rolling.”

While Jordan Love might not quite be the spitting image of prime Aaron Rodgers just yet, he certainly looked the part of an elite NFL quarterback on the road against Detroit, showing off a combination of poise, accuracy, pocket presence, and speed that made him such an enticing draft pick for the franchise a couple of years ago, prior to Rodgers' exit.

The Chiefs and Packers are slated to kick off at 8:20 PM ET on December 3.