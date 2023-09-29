The Chris Jones contract holdout is now a thing of the past as the Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle is back with the team after missing all of training camp and the first game of the season. Now that the big man in the middle of the defense is back and ready to go, he stopped by his teammate Travis Kelce’s podcast ahead of the Chiefs' Week 4 Sunday night matchup with the New York Jets and explained why he was so happy missing training camp.

“Listen, bro – training camp? Staying in St. Joseph, Missouri? In a dorm? It’s the best thing I could have missed,” Jones told Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason, on their New Heights podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “I was in Miami, soaking up the sun. I was tanning on the beach a couple days, bro. I think it’s the best thing for me to miss training camp.”

While South Beach does sound much better than St. Joseph, Missouri (no offense), Jones also told Travis that watching him talk about the holdout on his podcast was one of the things that brought him back to the Chiefs.

“I watched the show when you were talking about it, and I was like, “I miss my dog! I miss my dog.” It wasn’t the same, bro. I’m like, I gotta get back,” Jones told the Kelces. “Watching them play, bro. I’m like – I’m going back next week, man. Let’s work something out, let’s do it.”

As the Chiefs prepare for the Jets in Week 4, the team is undoubtedly better now that the Chris Jones contract holdout is resolved. The team lost its opener against the Detroit Lions without him and have won the last two with him. In those games, Jones has three tackles and 2.5 sacks.