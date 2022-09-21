Eli Manning channels ‘Chad Powers’ again in bit with Peyton Manning, James Franklin

Eli Manning recently pranked the Penn State football team by showing up as a “walk-on” and trying out. However, Manning was dressed as ‘Chad Powers,’ a made-up person with a completely different look. Manning channeled his inner ‘Chad Powers” once again in a recent bit with Peyton Manning.

Chad does what Chad wants. pic.twitter.com/7DI7UdalRc — Eli Manning (@EliManning) September 21, 2022

Peyton Manning is seen giving advice to Eli Manning ahead of his walk-on tryout. The entire video is hilarious and the Manning brothers have always displayed comedy prowess.

The tryout video of Eli Manning has gone viral and drawn the attention of many people. Both Manning brothers have created their own shows since retirement. Although they surely miss football, they are handling not playing just fine.

Eli Manning was a multiple time Super Bowl winning quarterback during his NFL days. He spent his entire career in New York with the Giants. He was also a 4-time Pro Bowler with the Giants. One of his best seasons came in 2015, when he threw 35 touchdowns and recorded over 4,400 yards.

Eli was not quite as talented as Peyton, but he won just as many Super Bowls with 2. Additionally, Eli Manning was one of the few quarterbacks who consistently gave Tom Brady trouble.

For now, both Manning brothers will continue making comedy content and enjoying retirement. They have certainly earned it. You can stream ‘Eli’s Places’ from ‘Peyton’s Playbook’ on ESPN.

Additionally, you can find them on Monday Night Football hosting an alternate viewing option for games. Both Peyton and Eli Manning share their insight and interview various players throughout the broadcaster.