Eli Manning is back in the recruiting circuit. Er, scratch that. We mean Chad Powers, who made a splash during open tryouts for the Penn State football team.

If you haven’t seen it by now, two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Eli Manning went undercover as aspiring Penn State football QB Chad Powers, complete with an altered face and a faux Trevor Lawrence mane:

Eli Manning went undercover at Penn State as walk-on "Chad Powers" and it's absolute gold. pic.twitter.com/jaEYqBRcMh — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) September 19, 2022

The Penn State tryout clip featuring Mr. Powers has since gone viral, with his co-aspirants and a few coaches looking mighty intrigued about the undercover NFL star.

During the full video, Eli mentioned that he was looking a lot like Matthew McConaughey from his starring role in the cult classic Dazed and Confused. But apparently, that’s not the only inspiration for his newfound look. The original might actually be someone much closer to home – or literally at home.

Eli hilariously highlighted the look he was going for in particular was that of a young Archie Manning.

“I don’t always dress up like my dad, but when I do…. I go by Chad Powers,” said Eli after his Penn State football tryout went viral.

I don’t always dress up like my dad, but when I do…. I go by Chad Powers pic.twitter.com/EPcqUjvxjy — Eli Manning (@EliManning) September 20, 2022

Apologies to Eli Manning, but his pops clearly pulled off the look much better than he did. It’s in his best interest to stick to his signature short cut.

But either Manning, father or son, would surely have been a huge get for the Penn State football program. Perhaps their boosters should look into Chad Powers’ eligibility and see if they can find any loopholes.