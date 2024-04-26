The top picks of the 2024 NFL Draft are locked. Obviously, this was all headlined by Caleb Williams going first overall to the Chicago Bears. Then, the two-way race for the second-pick happened between Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels. At surface level, one might think that this class is characterized by high-caliber offensive players. That thought is not at all wrong. In fact, even front offices and scouts thought the same way and operated with the same type of analyses.
Offense reigns supreme
The 2024 NFL Draft was the first time in league history that no defensive players were selected in the top 10, per Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network. In total, two offensive tackles, three wide receivers, and five quarterbacks were selected before anyone else. It was not until the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, and Minnesota Vikings picked defensive specialists with the likes of Laiatu Latu, Byron Murphy, and Dallas Turner.
The more special part about the 2024 NFL Draft was the fact that it was filled with a lot of talent in the signal caller position. It also marked the first time that four quarterbacks have gotten picked in the top nine of the draft, per Shane P. Hallam of Draft Countdown.
Big names came off the board first. The expected outcome of Caleb Williams to the Bears started it off. Then, the Washington Commanders made a tough decision to pick LSU star Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye. Jerod Mayo's New England Patriots then had to pick the quarterback out of North Carolina next.
The shocking and history-sealing move came when the Atlanta Falcons were on the clock. There were a lot of options from them to pick from. But, it looks like they went the Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and Jordan Love route. This type of strategy in developing a continuous winning culture had them acquire Michael Penix. It was also despite them acquiring Kirk Cousins just a few weeks before.
The rest of the 2024 NFL Draft
Aside from Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and Caleb Williams, other notable offensive weapons and big men also came off the draft board pretty quickly. Expectedly, Marvin Harrison Jr. was the first wide receiver to get drafted. The Ohio State standout is now headed to catch passes from Kyler Murray and get better over time with the Arizona Cardinals. Next, the tower out of Notre Dame got picked fifth by the Los Angeles Chargers. Jim Harbaugh may have raised a lot of eyebrows when he picked Joe Alt but one can never have an efficient rushing game without a solid offensive tackle.
Daniel Jones and Drew Lock then got another weapon. The New York Giants selected Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick. Another offensive tackle then came off the board as the Tennessee Titans called up JC Latham to work in the trenches to protect Will Levis and Ryan Tannehill.
More than the Bears getting Caleb Williams, they also got another big steal in the 2024 NFL Draft. Ryan Poles immediately formed a lethal quarterback-weapon duo as they selected Rome Odunze. JJ McCarthy rounded out the top 10 as the national champion out of Michigan got acquired by the Minnesota Vikings via trad with the New York Jets.