Epic Games Store Unveils Its 11th Free Game for December

Get ready to puzzle it out with Snakebird Complete, the newest freebie in Epic Games Store's delightful December giveaway spree!

In a continuing festive spirit, the Epic Games Store has revealed Snakebird Complete as its latest free offering in the series of free mystery games this December. Available until 10:00 AM CT on Saturday, December 30, this puzzle game has joined an impressive lineup of titles in the Epic Games Store's annual free mystery game promotion.

Starting from December 20, Epic Games Store users have enjoyed the benefit of a new free mystery game each day, a tradition that has become a highlight of the holiday season. These games, once claimed, are a permanent addition to the players' libraries, offering a diverse and rich gaming experience.

The recent addition, Snakebird Complete, combines the original Snakebird and Snakebird Primer into one comprehensive puzzle game package. In these games, players engage in physics-based puzzles, controlling the snakebird characters through various challenges. With its positive reception among puzzle enthusiasts, Snakebird Complete is a valuable addition for those who appreciate this genre.

This game replaces the previous day's offering, Cat Quest, and is available for claim until the morning of December 30. The daily free game giveaways have been coupled with significant sales events, enticing users to check out the Holiday Sale deals each time they log in to claim their free game.

The Epic Games Store has indeed made December a month to remember for gamers. The free games for this month have included a variety of genres and titles, each offering a unique gaming experience. The list of free games in December is as follows:

Epic Games Store Free Games for December

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection (December 13 – December 20)

DNF Duel (December 20 – December 21)

Melvor Idle (December 21 – December 22)

Art of Rally (December 22 – December 23)

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition (December 23 – December 24)

Ghostwire: Tokyo (December 24 – December 25)

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition (December 25 – December 26)

Human Resource Machine (December 26 – December 27)

Cursed to Golf (December 27 – December 28)

Cat Quest (December 28 – December 29)

Snakebird Complete (December 29 – December 30)

For newcomers to Snakebird Complete, this period presents an excellent chance to delve into a world filled with intricate puzzles and engaging gameplay. As the year nears its end, anticipation builds among Epic Games Store users for the revelation of the next free game on December 30, adding another dimension to the excitement surrounding this season of gaming giveaways.

The free game initiative by the Epic Games Store not only offers a chance for gamers to expand their collection but also serves as an effective strategy for the platform to attract new users and retain the existing ones. By offering a range of titles from indie favorites to blockbuster hits, the Epic Games Store ensures that there is something for everyone, catering to a wide audience.

Moreover, these giveaways often introduce players to games they might not have considered purchasing, broadening their gaming horizons. It also benefits the game developers, offering them a platform for increased visibility and potentially a new fan base.

Tune In December 30, For The Next Free Mystery Game

Be sure to check back in tomorrow, December 30, for the much-anticipated reveal of the next free mystery game from the Epic Games Store. As this festive season's series of daily game giveaways draws to a close, the excitement and curiosity among the gaming community reach a peak. Tomorrow's unveiling promises to add another thrilling title to the diverse array of games already offered this December. Whether you're a seasoned gamer or just looking for some new entertainment, the Epic Games Store's final reveal is bound to be a highlight, offering another excellent opportunity to enhance your gaming collection.

