The Oklahoma City Thunder pounced on the New Orleans Pelicans and finished them off on Saturday, seizing a commanding 3-0 lead in the ‘Big Easy' that led to a post-game celebration with a hilarious moment.
As the Thunder players began to team up for a post-game interview, things began to slip away from a TNT sideline reporter as chaos and hilarity ensued. The Thunder victory came during a miserable loss for the Pelicans that resulted in the three players most to blame being named. A wild Chet Holmgren playoff stat was shared and it is the type of stat that could make Thunder fan extremely hyped.
All of this and more unfolded during a chaotic moment that had Kevin Harlan and the sideline reporter feeling a bit out of sorts, and it was all captured on video and a hot mic as the action unfolded.
Jalen Williams, Thunder Go Viral After Cutting of Interview
The Thunder's players seemed to drift away from a TNT sideline reporter as they ventured toward a Bally Sports reporter, much to the chagrin of the sideline crew. Kevin Harlan seemed a bit miffed by what happened as Jalen Williams and the Thunder gathered away from the TNT camera crew.
Their perfect sideline interview had been stolen by the competition.
They just cut the TNT postgame interview because the rest of the group was with Bally Sports 😂 pic.twitter.com/A8iRwV09NZ
— Topic: Thunder Podcast (@OKCTopicThunder) April 27, 2024
“Yoooo I know the directors and producers were (upset),” one fan said on X.
“Me skipping the David Alridge halftime interview in 2K,” another added in the comments.
“Good. National media didn't want to give us attention all year. Just sayin,” another said.
Thunder Ready to Close Pelicans Out?
With star forward Zion Williamson sidelined, the Pelicans seem to have very little hope of stealing even a single game against the Thunder in the coming days. Jalen Williams scored 21 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 24 for a balanced and hungry Thunder team that is looking like a real threat in the West. Chet Holmgren had just six points but Josh Giddey picked up the slack with 21 points and eight rebounds of his own in a dominant OKC win.
Game Four is Monday night at 9:30 p.m. in New Orleans.