The Orlando Magic have evened their NBA Playoff series at two games apiece with a commanding 112-89 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 on Saturday. Following a standout performance by Paolo Banchero in Game 3, Franz Wagner led the charge in the latest matchup, showcasing both his scoring prowess and the team's defensive strength.
Franz Wagner scorches the Cavaliers in Game 4
While Paolo Banchero excelled in the previous game, he found it tough going in Game 4, recording only nine points, five assists, and four rebounds. Wagner, on the other hand, stepped up impressively, scoring 34 points and grabbing 13 rebounds while shooting an efficient 76% from the field. This performance highlighted the dynamic nature of Orlando's young duo, making Wagner and Banchero the youngest in the 3-point era to log a playoff game with over 30 points, 10 rebounds, and zero turnovers.
Franz Wagner on the mindset heading into the second half, ““Just start the half off strong…” Wagner highlighted, “I think it’s on the first five to set the tone for the half, try to be aggressive and make the right plays.”#NBAPlayoffs #EveryBodyIn pic.twitter.com/Q1Yu1x9svm
Reflecting on the team's approach after halftime, Wagner emphasized the importance of a strong start. “Just start the half off strong. I thought we played well in the first half, we just had a couple of turnovers. I think it’s on the first five to set the tone for the half, try to be aggressive and make the right plays,” he stated.
Following Franz Wagner’s remarkable performance, Coach Jamahl Mosley also lauded the synergy between Wagner and Banchero, noting their ability to complement and elevate each other's games. “They’re both extremely special. The beauty of two stars able to play off each other and celebrate the other star, that’s a beautiful thing,” he remarked. Further praising Banchero's game, Mosley highlighted his unselfish play, “A part of that is celebrating Franz and letting him get going.”
Magic's defensive prowess is the foundation of their playoff success
Orlando's defense has been a cornerstone of their strategy, holding Cleveland under 100 points in all four games, and under 90 points in the last two. This marks the Magic as the first team to keep their opponents under 100 points in four consecutive playoff games since the 2019 Raptors. Their defensive prowess was on full display during a decisive 37-10 run in Game 4, which saw the Cavaliers limited to 21.1% shooting from the field and 20% from three-point range.
Markelle Fultz, who contributed 12 points, four rebounds, and a steal, emphasized the importance of the third quarter in the game's outcome. “That third quarter was big for us. We understood the gameplan and knew we had to keep shooting when open and stay aggressive,” Fultz said. He also noted the team's improvement in ball handling and defensive intensity. “We talked about reducing turnovers, and I think we really locked in defensively in that quarter. It helped us transition into scoring more easily on the offensive end. That third quarter was huge for us.”
Jamahl Mosley also praised the team's ability to adjust and maintain a strong defensive focus. “Our group has shown great poise and our defense has been the key to turning games around. It’s a testament to our players and coaches, who have worked all year on adapting and overcoming challenges,” Mosley said.
Magic's key contributions and momentum build toward critical Game 5
Moritz Wagner, contributing off the bench, finished the night with seven points and four rebounds. He praised his brother Franz's performance, emphasizing his impact on both ends of the court. “His awareness, his control of the game, it’s just great… plays with great energy and locks up defensively,” Moritz exclaimed. “It’s one of the best games I’ve seen him play.”
Jonathan Isaac emphasized the significance of protecting home court, “To go down 0-2 early, it kinda puts everything on the line for us in Game 3 and again in Game 4. I feel that we’re in the better position out of the two teams… The momentum is in our favor.”#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ubqRmbgvYB
Jonathan Isaac, adapting to a role as a stretch five, added 14 points, seven rebounds, and recorded a plus-minus of +25, the second highest on the team. Isaac discussed the team's resilience, “To go down 0-2 early, it kinda puts everything on the line for us in Game 3 and again in Game 4. I feel that we’re in the better position out of the two teams… I think the momentum is in our favor.”
With the series now tied, the Magic aim to carry their momentum into Game 5 in Cleveland, striving to take the series lead. Their ability to make strategic adjustments and rally around each other's performances will be crucial as they look to continue their playoff journey.