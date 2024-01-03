Epic Games Store's January lineup features A Plague Tale: Innocence for free and teases Guardians of the Galaxy as the next big title.

Epic Games Store has revealed its latest offering in the ongoing Free Mystery Games event, a tradition that began in December. The store announced on January 3 that A Plague Tale: Innocence, a game praised for its intense narrative and gameplay, is now available for free. This reveal confirms earlier leaks about the store's January lineup.

A Plague Tale: Innocence, a game that debuted in 2019, has been met with positive reviews from both critics and players. The action-adventure title follows the gripping journey of Amicia de Rune and her younger brother Hugo, as they traverse a treacherous world filled with deadly soldiers and relentless rat swarms. The game's compelling narrative and immersive setting have not only won it widespread acclaim but also set the stage for its 2022 sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, which further elevated the series in terms of critical reception.

Full List Of Epic Games Store Free Games January 2024

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection (December 13 – December 20)

DNF Duel (December 20 – December 21)

Melvor Idle (December 21 – December 22)

Art of Rally (December 22 – December 23)

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition (December 23 – December 24)

Ghostwire: Tokyo (December 24 – December 25)

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition (December 25 – December 26)

Human Resource Machine (December 26 – December 27)

Cursed to Golf (December 27 – December 28)

Cat Quest (December 28 – December 29)

Snakebird Complete (December 29 – December 30)

Saints Row (December 30 – December 31)

Ghostrunner (December 31 – January 1)

Escape Academy (January 1 – January 2)

20 Minutes Till Dawn (January 2 – January 3)

A Plague Tale: Innocence (January 3 – January 4)

The information leaks about Epic Games Store's free offerings continue to prove accurate, extending beyond just A Plague Tale: Innocence. Sources have revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy will be the next game in line, available for free starting January 4. Notably, this game will break the typical pattern of one-day availability, remaining free for an entire week, from January 4 to January 11. This move is expected to end the month's free games bonanza on a high note.

Epic Games Store January Free Games Leaked

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (January 4 – January 11)

Gamers looking to take advantage of these offers can claim A Plague Tale: Innocence for free until 10:00 AM CST on January 4. This opportunity allows Epic Games Store users to expand their digital libraries without any cost. Moreover, those who find themselves engrossed in the storyline of A Plague Tale: Innocence may be tempted to acquire its sequel. A Plague Tale: Requiem is currently available at a significantly reduced price of $22.49, a steep drop from its regular price of $49.99.

The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale, which continues until January 10, offers gamers the chance to explore and acquire various titles at discounted rates. This sale period presents an ideal opportunity for users to delve into new gaming adventures and expand their collection.

As the gaming community eagerly anticipates the release of Guardians of the Galaxy, A Plague Tale: Innocence emerges as a must-play title for those drawn to story-driven games. The store’s strategic selection of free games this month not only caters to a wide range of gaming tastes but also reinforces Epic Games Store's commitment to providing quality gaming experiences to its user base.

As the Epic Games Store continues to roll out its free games, gamers are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates and announcements. With A Plague Tale: Innocence now available for a limited time, players have a unique opportunity to embark on an unforgettable gaming journey, marked by intense action and a deeply engaging narrative.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming