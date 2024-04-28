The Minnesota Vikings have made significant moves during the 2024 NFL Draft period. First, Minnesota drafted former Michigan football star JJ McCarthy with their first-round pick. Now, the Vikings have made a move to steal former Mercer wide receiver Ty James from the Chicago Bears.
Minnesota is expected to sign James to a deal shortly after it appeared he was heading to the Bears, per 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz.
Ty James should be a great piece for the Vikings. He had a stellar college career split between Georgia and Mercer. The 6-foot-2 receiver has posted 2,262 yards and 20 touchdowns in the last two years. If everything pans out, James will be a great target for new QB JJ McCarthy.
McCarthy finds himself starting his professional career with Minnesota after many pondered where he would land in the 2024 NFL Draft. His arrival comes at the right time, given Kirk Cousin's free-agency departure to the Atlanta Falcons. McCarthy brings a wealth of expertise and skill that should help take the Vikings to the next level.
The star QB started his collegiate tenure with Michigan in 2021 but saw significant growth one year later. He threw for 2,719 yards and 22 TDs during his sophomore year in 2022. In the process, he led the Wolverines to a 13-1 overall record that was capped off by a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance.
McCarthy took things a step higher during the 2023-24 season. He amassed a collegiate career-high of 2,991 yards and 22 TDs. This time, he helped his team achieve the incredible feat of going undefeated and winning the national championship. McCarthy is a skilled winner who wants to help the Vikings grow and climb the NFC North standings.
Of course, the Michigan product will have plenty of help. There is one key weapon that completely changes the dynamic of Minnesota's offense.
Vikings look to combine offensive weapons to take major leap
JJ McCarthy will have one of the best wide receivers in the league as an offensive counterpart. Justin Jefferson is returning to the Vikings for his fifth season after an impressive start to his career.
Jefferson took the NFL by storm in 2020 during his rookie year. He totaled 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl appearance. Jefferson kept taking his game to new heights.
After amassing 1,616 yards and 10 TDs during the 2021-22 season, he leapt to a career-high 1,809 yards and eight TDs in 2022-23. His amazing performance earned him his first All-Pro honor. Jefferson only played 10 games in 2023-24 due to injury, but he will be a force to be reckoned with when he returns healthy.
Jefferson's abilities should help make things easier for JJ McCarthy. In addition, Jefferson would be a great person for new receiver Ty James to learn from. Who knows? Perhaps can James follow in Jefferson's footsteps and further elevate Minnesota's offense.
The Vikings are hungry for an improved showing after finishing 7-10 in 2023-24. Minnesota's roster can make the playoffs if they lock-in. Overall, the team's offseason and NFL Draft moves should serve them well as they usher in a new era.