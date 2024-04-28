Robert Saleh now has his signal-caller rotation set for the upcoming season. Aaron Rodgers is expected to have a monster season for the New York Jets after a freak injury in last year's opening game. They then brought on Tyrod Taylor through free agency such that they don't fall into a quarterback conundrum once their star player gets hit with fatigue. To finalize everything, they brought on one more reinforcement through the NFL Draft. His name is Jordan Travis and he looks ready to ball out.
When a quarterback goes down, it's always the same story. The team has a second option that underperforms due to the pressure getting to them and is left to scour for new signal-callers in the middle of the season. Sometimes, it works out for the best as the backup eventually becomes the main guy like Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. But, the Jets may have just taken the safest route. Jordan Travis won't just learn from a single veteran but he will get to follow the footsteps of two.
Aaron Rodgers, especially, knows how to hone young talent while still being the starter. The new member of the Jets cannot be more excited to learn from him, via Harrison Glaser of Take Flight Spitting Fire.
“Heck yeah. Yes sir. I love watching Aaron Rodgers since I was a little boy. He's my brother's favorite quarterback, so I've always watched him, & having the opportunity to go work with him & just learn from him is such a blessing. I'm so so grateful. This feeling, I can't even describe this feeling man,” he said about the veteran Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
The Jets will not have to let their rookie undergo the test of fire by sending him out there. They have options and have good depth at the position. Hopefully, the Florida State superstar gets his chance to stand out despite the two being in his way rotationally at times.
Who is the Jets' new NFL Draft acquisition?Jordan Travis' accomplishments often speak for themselves. He reached the end of his last playing year by grabbing the 2023 ACC Offensive Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year awards. To top it all off, his peak also saw him finish fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting back in 2023.
Travis is more versatile in running different types of offenses than most other signal callers. He finished his four years in college by racking up 8,715 passing yards on a fairly efficient 62% completion rate. His passing also not just check-downs. Instead, he throws deep bombs well and always aims for the first down. Throughout college, his average gain per attempt clocked in at around 8.5 yards.
His talent in leading his team to the end zone is always on display. He darted 66 touchdown passes from Louisville to Florida State. The only big improvement that Robert Saleh, Tyrod Taylor, and Aaron Rodgers could help the NFL Draft hopeful with is his shaky passes at times which led to 20 interceptions.
The Jets got a good one, with the exception of injuries.