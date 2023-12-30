The Epic Games Store's December lineup brings Saints Row and a treasure trove of free games to spice up your holiday season.

As December draws to a close, the Epic Games Store continues its much-anticipated tradition of delighting gamers with its free mystery game lineup. This year, the digital storefront has surpassed expectations, culminating on Saturday, December 30, with the grand reveal of Saints Row, the 2022 iteration of the iconic game series.

The Epic Games Store, known for its diverse and expansive library, has once again demonstrated its commitment to offering a wide range of gaming experiences. December's lineup has been particularly impressive, featuring titles that cater to various gaming tastes — from sprawling space adventures to intense combat and strategic challenges.

A detailed overview of the Epic Games Store's December offerings includes:

Epic Games Store Free Games for December

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection (December 13 – December 20)

DNF Duel (December 20 – December 21)

Melvor Idle (December 21 – December 22)

Art of Rally (December 22 – December 23)

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition (December 23 – December 24)

Ghostwire: Tokyo (December 24 – December 25)

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition (December 25 – December 26)

Human Resource Machine (December 26 – December 27)

Cursed to Golf (December 27 – December 28)

Cat Quest (December 28 – December 29)

Snakebird Complete (December 29 – December 30)

Saints Row (December 30 – December 31)

Saints Row has undergone remarkable transformations since its inception. The 2022 version stands as a rebirth of sorts, reimagining the original concept with modern sensibilities. This iteration preserves the core elements that have defined the series—satirical humor, a vibrant open world, and robust customization options—while introducing new aspects that resonate with today's gaming audience.

One of the most notable expansions in the latest Saints Row is the introduction of The Heist and the Hazardous DLC. This DLC pack adds new layers of excitement to the game, offering players fresh missions and unique challenges that diverge from the main storyline. It allows players to delve into new narratives, expanding the universe of Saints Row beyond its original scope.

In addition to this, the game welcomed the Sunshine Springs area, a new locale teeming with life and opportunities. This expansion not only enhances the game's geographical diversity but also introduces new gameplay dynamics. Players can explore this area, uncovering new stories, engaging in side missions, and interacting with a range of characters that add depth to the game's world.

Further enriching the Saints Row experience are the A Song of Ice & Dust and Doc Ketchum's Murder Circus DLC packs. A Song of Ice & Dust takes players on a thrilling journey, blending elements of fantasy and action, while Doc Ketchum's Murder Circus introduces a darkly comedic narrative that complements the game's tone. These expansions offer varied experiences, ensuring that players have a plethora of content to explore.

Special Offers For Saints Row

For those just starting their journey in the Saints Row universe, the Epic Games Store's special offers provide an excellent opportunity to enhance their experience. The Expansion Pass, available at a discounted rate of $6.74, opens the door to additional content, extending the game's playtime and enjoyment. The pass includes future DLCs, ensuring that players have access to new content as it becomes available.

The individual DLC packs, such as A Song of Ice & Dust and The Heist and the Hazardous, are available at $3.99 and $2.49, respectively. These packs not only offer new adventures but also add to the game's replayability, providing different perspectives and experiences within the Saints Row world.

These discounts are part of the Epic Games Store's broader Holiday Sale, which runs until Wednesday, January 10. The sale features a wide array of games and DLC packs at discounted rates, allowing gamers to expand their libraries without breaking the bank. While the conclusion of the free mystery game promotion is not officially announced, speculation is rife that the store will continue to offer free titles until the end of the sale.

