During the Chiefs-Dolphins game, F.L.Y, the originators of the "Swag Surfin'" dance and song, discussed the influence of Taylor Swift's swag surf.

F.L.Y., the group behind the HBCU anthem “Swag Surfin'”, are seeing massive success after Taylor Swift made headlines when she attended the Chiefs Wild Card Playoff matchup against the Miami Dolphins and was seen Swag Surfin'.

I'M SWAG. I'M SURFING. It's a party in KC. pic.twitter.com/iams28jD54 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 14, 2024

McFly, Vee, Mook, and Ea$ton, the talented individuals comprising the group Fast Life Youngstas (F.L.Y.), recently discussed with TMZ Hip Hop the profound influence of Swift's dance moves to their song.

“My initial reaction to Taylor Swift swag surfin' was I thought it was dope,” Mook said in an interview with the publication. “I automatically knew it was gonna be a good look just because of who she is [and] what she got going on.”

Per Mook, the iconic song got even more buzz once Swift joined in on the wave.

“Our streams across all platforms is up 700%. Our YouTube numbers done went up. We done gained 20,000 subscribers in like 2 week so everything is up. It's just been a dope thing to watch everything unfold so quickly like that. I know we saw a jump when other viral moments happened but this is probably the biggest jump in the viral moments.”

Recorded in 2008 the “Swag Surfin'” song was released in 2009 as F.L.Y.'s debut single on their album Jamboree. It was successful when it was initially released, peaking as high as 62 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in 2009. The song received Gold certification by RIAA in June 2019.

“Swag Surfin'” is an iconic dance and song in HBCU culture, performed at countless events. The trio has showcased this track at numerous HBCU homecoming concerts nationwide since its official release. Prior to Swift, Beyoncé even included it in her Coachella performance for the Homecoming: The Live Album, alongside the hit song “Drunk in Love.”