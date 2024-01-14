Swift joined in on the Chiefs fans' party on Saturday night.

Taylor Swift joined with all of the Kansas City Chiefs fans for a celebratory Swag Surf dance as Kansas City topped the Miami Dolphins, 26-7, in the first round of the AFC playoffs.

The Fast Life Yungstaz song “Swag Surfin'” has taken on particular significance for the Chiefs, and Swift joined with Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes to do the Swag Surf dance with the rest of Chiefs Kingdom as they counted down the minutes until the inevitable win over Miami.

Naturally, Chiefs fans were losing their minds:

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's mom swag surfin' wasn't on my 2024 bingo board #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/SNHcedwMbR — Chicken Sandwich Fatigue (@wrestlepapi) January 14, 2024

Harold R. Kuntz said it best – “If this is the last home game at Arrowhead this season .. one of the last images is Taylor Swift swag surfin’.”

Joe Santiago was hyped – “TAYLOR SWIFT IS SWAG SURFIN’ !”

SWAG SURFIN 😎 pic.twitter.com/LqIu0lDiRE — Hits Different: A Taylor Swift Podcast (@ithitsdiffpod) January 14, 2024

We got Taylor Swift Swag Surfin!? pic.twitter.com/zrhuwJHstW — 444papi (@TheShortpapi) January 14, 2024

Of course, not everyone loved it:

The dolphins have caused a timeline where I’m seeing Taylor swift swag surfin I hate it here 😂 pic.twitter.com/D2sgS10AV0 — Dre Horizon (@drehorizon) January 14, 2024

Donna Kelce and friends vibing pic.twitter.com/BTSqhePWC0 — NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2024

That wasn't the only viral Swift moment from the game. Swift also made waves showing off her awesome Travis Kelce-inspired Chiefs jacket before the start of the game.

Taylor Swift arrives for playoff football. pic.twitter.com/aPeFXNueaE — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 14, 2024

That is definitely not a jacket you can buy in stores. It's custom made and it turns out the wife of San Francisco 49ers' fullback, Kyle Juszczyk created the jacket for Taylor Swift. Juszcyk's wife also made a Patrick Mahomes-inspired jacket for Mahomes' wife as well.

Up next for the Chiefs: Either the Bills in Buffalo or the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.