Andrew Luck's net worth in 2023 is $40 million. Despite a relatively short NFL career, Andrew Luck is considered one of the great quarterbacks during his time — especially during his collegiate career where he transformed Stanford’s football program. For this article, we will take a look at Andrew Luck’s net worth in 2023.

Andrew Luck’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $40 Million

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Andrew Luck’s net worth to be around $40 million.

Andrew was born in Washington, D.C. to a football family as his father, Oliver Luck, was the former commissioner of the XFL, former executive vice president for regulatory affairs at the NCAA, and a former quarterback for West Virginia and the Houston Oilers.

Luck was a four-star recruit out of Stratford High School in Houston. He chose to play collegiate football for Stanford after being recruited by Jim Harbaugh as he was redshirted for his freshman year.

Andrew Luck's career at Stanford

In his first playing year, Luck was already named as the starting quarterback over Tavita Pritchard, becoming the first Stanford freshman to earn the starting quarterback role since 1996.

The following season, Luck emerged as one of the best players in the country. He was named the Orange Bowl MVP after throwing four touchdown passes to defeat Virginia Tech 40-12. He also garnered multiple records and awards as he finished the season as the possible top overall pick for the 2011 NFL Draft, but instead chose to stay at Stanford to finish his degree.

Luck finished his collegiate career with 82 touchdown passes and 7 receiving touchdowns with a total of 10,387 yards gained (passing, rushing, and receiving).

In his three years with Stanford, Luck was named twice to the First-team All-Pac-12 and First-team All-American, Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, and Heisman Trophy runner-up. Aside from that, he was also awarded the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in 2011.

Andrew Luck was considered to be a lock for the top overall pick for the 2012 NFL Draft. In fact, even before being eligible for the draft, Sports Illustrated considered him “the most NFL-ready of all the quarterback prospects”. He was also described as the best quarterback since Peyton Manning in 1998, and even going further back as the best quarterback prospect since John Elway in 1983.

Andrew Luck is drafted by the Colts

The Indianapolis Colts picked Andrew Luck with the first overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft. He signed a rookie contract worth $22.1 million for four years.

As the starting quarterback, Luck led the Colts to an 11-5 record — a big upgrade after going 2-14 the previous season. He also broke the record for most passing yards in a season by a rookie.

In his first three seasons, Andrew Luck was selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls. And in the 2014 season, Luck led the Colts to the AFC Championship Game after defeating the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round. Andrew Luck was the NFL passing touchdowns leader in 2014 as he made 40 touchdown passes.

Andrew Luck suffers first major injury

The following season was a shortened one for Luck as he only played seven games after suffering a lacerated kidney and partially torn abdominal muscle in their game against the Denver Broncos. The Colts failed to make the playoffs without Luck on the field.

Before the 2016 season, Andrew Luck signed a five-year $122 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts. At the end of the season, Luck went through surgery to repair an issue with his right (throwing) shoulder. This surgery caused him to miss the entirety of the 2017 season to rehabilitate his shoulder.

In his comeback season, Luck threw for 4,593 passing yards with 39 touchdowns as he led the Colts to a 10-6 record. He was also named to the fourth Pro Bowl of his career and was also named the 2018 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Andrew Luck retires from the NFL

The following year, Andrew Luck surprised everybody — even former and current NBA players — in the sports world by announcing his retirement from the NFL due to his nagging injuries.

“I've been stuck in this process,” Luck said. “I haven't been able to live the life I want to live. It's taken the joy out of this game.” “This is not an easy decision. It's the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me.”

His retirement didn’t sit well for Colts fans as they were booing Luck after his announcement.

You can really hear the booing by the #Colts fans during Andrew Luck's last walkoff the field in this video. pic.twitter.com/un3RjnV4rQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 25, 2019

According to Spotrac, Andrew Luck earned around $109,107,998 during his NFL career, including his 2019 salary that the Colts elected not to take back and decided to give as a reward for Luck’s hard work and determination to the team.

Andrew Luck's endorsement income

Despite his retirement in 2019, Forbes still included Luck in that year’s World’s Highest-paid Athletes at No. 82.

Aside from his NFL salary, Luck’s stature in the NFL attracted a lot of endorsement deals. He had deals with brands like Nike, Panini, TD Ameritrade, and DirecTV. Luck also has an equity stake with sports drink company Body Armor.

Despite numerous comeback rumors, Andrew Luck is settling in well with retirement and currently has no future plans for an NFL return. Luck did return to football in 2023 as a football coach for Palo Alto (Calif.) High School.

Nevertheless, did Andrew Luck's net worth in 2023 surprise you?