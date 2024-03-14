Cordarrelle Patterson has taken to Twitter to announce that he will be saying goodbye to the Atlanta Falcons.
ATL it’s been real ✊🏿
— cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) March 14, 2024
This departure will surely disappoint many fans, as Patterson has been a vocal supporter of the team and has earned admiration for his dynamic runs and remarkable returns. Patterson's two-year contract, inked in March 2022, officially ended three weeks ago.
One of Terry Fontenot's notable signings as a general manager, Cordarrelle Patterson has been a jack-of-all-trades for the Falcons. He's brought intense energy to running the ball, caught numerous passes, made history on special teams, helped recruit free agents and trade targets for the Falcons, engaged with fans by playing catch before games, and maintained an active social presence with fans.
Patterson's tweet indicates that he won't be returning to the Atlanta Falcons. While retirement is a possibility, the wording of his message suggests that he's more likely to be exploring opportunities with another team during free agency.
Despite the presence of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier on the roster, there was a glimmer of hope among fans that Zac Robinson would find a role for him in his new offensive scheme.
During his time with Atlanta, Patterson had numerous memorable moments, but perhaps none were as special as when he broke the all-time kick return touchdown record. Overall, Patterson amassed 1,494 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns, along with 82 receptions for 708 yards and six receiving touchdowns when he was with the Falcons.
The Falcons are entering a new era with Raheem Morris as their head coach. After an eye-catching run, it'll also mark the end of Patterson's run in Atlanta.