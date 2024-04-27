The Atlanta Falcons appeared to address their quarterback needs when they signed veteran signal caller Kirk Cousins in the offseason. That signing signaled that the Falcons had stepped up dramatically at the QB1 position and they could focus on other areas in the NFL Draft. It was clear that the Falcons had needs on the defensive side of the ball, and they also needed to get Cousins some significant receiving help who could change field position and light up the scoreboard. The idea that the Falcons would draft strong-armed quarterback Michael Penix Jr. seemed ludicrous.
Met Michael Penix Jr today was clean cool dude going to be great for us and the city. Why we got to hear this nonsense about Kirk being blindsided RG was blindsided. We been picking in the top 10 the last 5 seasons cause we didn’t get a qb when Matt was about done lesson learned
— Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) April 27, 2024
But that's just what the Falcons did, and the move sent shockwaves throughout the NFL. The 2024 certainly had strength at the quarterback position and it appeared that Penix was good enough to get drafted in the first round. But to go eighth in the opening round to a team that just signed its new quarterback was hard to fathom.
However, there are those who follow the Falcons that understand the selection. Head coach Raheem Morris said the team saw an opportunity to build strength at the quarterback position and was not about to let that opportunity slip through the team's grasp.
“At some point, you’ve got to find a way to have that succession plan in place,” Morris said. “It just so happened it presented itself tonight.”
Former Falcons receiver Roddy White also defended the move. He said the team had seen former quarterback Matt Ryan go from solid starter to ineffective older quarterback quickly, and now the team is clearly set in that area with Cousins and Penix taking over at the quarterback position.
Cousins shocked by the drafting of Penix
Everything was coming up roses for Cousins during the offseason when the Falcons came calling on the first day of free agency and came through with a huge offer.
He was given a four-year, $180 million deal by the Falcons and the former Vikings starter did not hesitate to sign the deal. There had been some thought that the Vikings would try to keep Cousins in the fold because he had proved to be an accurate passer and was well-liked by his coaches and teammates.
However, the Vikings came to the conclusion that he was not worth the money. In addition to struggling throughout his career against elite opponents, the 35-year-old quarterback was coming off an Achilles injury that caused him to miss more than half the season.
Cousins' agent, Mike McCarthy, said the quarterback had no idea that the team would draft another signal caller — let alone in the first round.
“Yes, it was a big surprise. We had no idea this was coming,” McCartney said. “We got no heads up. Kirk got a call from the Falcons when they were on the clock. That was the first we heard. It never came up in any conversation.”
It seems likely that Penix will back up Cousins in 2024 and perhaps 2025. However, Michael Penix Jr. is an older rookie at age 24, and he may push Cousins hard for the starting job.