The Jacksonville Jaguars should find themselves in a tightly-contested battle for the AFC South crown in 2024. Every team in the division, Jaguars included, made huge strides forward in terms of adding talent. The 2024 NFL Draft added even more talent to each team. Jacksonville recently picked up the options on two of its most important offensive players.
Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said the team will exercise the fifth-year options on the contracts of both quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne. The pair were drafted together in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Lawrence is projected to earn $25.7 million that season. Etienne is projected to earn $6.1 million. Both numbers are fully guaranteed.
The Jaguars ushered in a new era when they drafted Lawrence and Etienne. Lawrence was viewed as a generational QB talent and the hope was that he would turn the Jaguars into a contender. So far, Jacksonville has gone 21-30-0 in the Trevor Lawrence era.
The 2021 season was a disaster thanks to Urban Meyer creating scandal and getting fired before the end of the season. The Jaguars only won three games that year. Jacksonville has finished 9-8 the past two season, winning the AFC South in 2022 and making a playoff push that included a thrilling Wild Card Round comeback victory over the Chargers.
Trevor Lawrence has logged 11,770 passing yards through three seasons. This is seventh among all active QBs during that span and already puts Lawrence at fourth in franchise history.
Travis Etienne lost his rookie season due to a Lisfranc injury he suffered during the preseason. He has been a reliable weapon ever since. Etienne became the first Jaguars since the great Maurice Jones-Drew to rush for over 1,000 yards and 10+ TDs in consecutive seasons.
Recapping the 2024 NFL Draft for the Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars reinforced many of the holes on their roster in the 2024 NFL Draft over the past several days.
Jacksonville came into the draft with perceived needs at cornerback, wide receiver, and offensive line. Each position was addressed with a draft pick.
The Jaguars selected the following players:
- Brian Thomas Jr. – WR – First round (23rd overall)
- Maason Smith – DT – Second round (48th overall)
- Jarrian Jones – CB – Third round (96th overall)
- Javon Foster – T – Fourth round (114th overall)
- Jordan Jefferson – DT – Fourth round (116th overall)
- Deantre Prince – CB – Fifth round (153rd overall)
- Keilan Robinson – RB – Fifth round (167th overall)
- Cam Little – K – Sixth round (212th overall)
- Myles Cole – DE – Seventh round (236th overall)
Brian Thomas Jr. was the consensus fourth wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft and he did come off the board in that position. Thomas Jr. was available when the Jaguars came on the clock at 17 and he was still there after Jacksonville executed a beautiful trade down with the Minnesota Vikings. He slots right into the starting lineup next to Gabe Davis and Christian Kirk.
Jacksonville also added depth to its cornerback room with Jarrian Jones in the third round and Deantre Prince in the fifth round. They will provide depth behind Ronald Darby, Tyson Campbell, and Darnell Savage. Savage is expected to play in the slot for Jacksonville.
Javon Foster is an intriguing tackle prospect and is a steal in the fourth round.
Overall, Jaguars fans should be pleased with this year's draft haul. Jacksonville addressed all major needs, created additional depth, and traded back to acquire picks for the future. Well done, Trent Baalke.