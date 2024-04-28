Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday evening. Heading into the matchup, the Nuggets had a 3-0 series lead and were on the verge of sweeping the Lakers. In the 2023 Western Conference Finals, the Nuggets easily swept the Lakers. This year, history won't be repeating itself as the Lakers beat the Nuggets, 119-108. The Nuggets are still favored to win the series, but the Lakers are clinging to their playoff life.
Jokic put on a great performance with 33 points, 14 rebounds, and 14 assists. After the loss, Jokic and the rest of the Nuggets took to the podium. The two-time MVP shared a quote that connected his love for horse racing with the NBA playoff race.
“Of course we want to win. But I learned in horse racing it's not how you start, it's how you finish,” Jokic said via DNVR. “We didn't finish today really well, hopefully we can do a better job.”
To start off their playoff run, the Nuggets have looked a tad sluggish. In the first four games of the series, the Nuggets have let the Lakers gallop out to large leads. The defending champions were able to mount comebacks in three of the four games. While the comebacks were impressive, the Nuggets definitely don't want to keep playing from behind.
“We talked about getting off to a better start,” said Michael Porter Jr. via ESPN. “It takes a lot of energy to come back from these double-digit leads down 20, down 15, whatever it is. Tonight they did a good job of sustaining it. Whenever we got within 10 or eight, it seemed like they made a 3-pointer or made a big shot. So credit to them.”
Nikola Jokic: NBA MVP and horse racing champion
Jokic, a two-time NBA MVP, is not only known for his exceptional basketball skills but also for his passion for horse racing. Beyond the basketball court, Jokic finds joy in the world of horse racing in his home country of Serbia. He indulges in the thrill of the sport as both a spectator and an owner. After his first season in the NBA in 2016, Jokic bought his first racehorse, Dream Catcher. Jokic would eventually acquire more horses, and like Jokic, they'd win championships of their own. Jokic proudly has his horses on display in his locker, with photos and championship ribbons.
“It's a different world, you know,” Jokic said about horse racing via Nuggets360. “I met so many people who are really good at that job. It just keeps growing and I keep learning. I'm just meeting new people, interesting people. Just being around the horses, I think it's just the best sport in the world.”
In 2022, a clip went viral of Jokic receiving his MVP award in his hometown of Sombor, Serbia. Jokic, who pulled up to a stable in a cart being pulled by a horse, was surprised by his family members and Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, who surprised Jokic with the trophy.
Surprise in Sombor✈️🇷🇸 We flew to Serbia to surprise the BACK-TO-BACK MVP! And, wow, this moment was special. pic.twitter.com/aFvIEDgnSj
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 11, 2022