Can Drake London rise up to the challenge?

The Atlanta Falcons enter the 2024 NFL offseason with a lot of things to fix. Arthur Smith was fired and Raheem Morris was hired as the new head coach. The Falcons also have questions about the quarterback position, and there are plenty of directions they can choose to go.

But, one player who needs to take a big step forward is wide receiver Drake London. New Falcons wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard recently issued a big challenge for London ahead of the 2024 season, per Terrin Waack of atlantafalcons.com.

“I've watched them all; some big-game talent there. Drake is obviously the one we're really excited about. We need him to take the next steps now as a player, and we're looking forward to coaching him, pushing him and getting him where he needs to go.”

London entered the NFL with high hopes after being selected No. 8 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft following an impressive career with the USC Trojans. However, his first two years have been up and down.

In his rookie season, London had 72 catches for 866 yards with four scores. In 2023, London caught 69 passes for 905 yards with just two touchdowns.

A big part of the Falcons' offensive struggles was due to the QB position with Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke swapping for the 2023 season. If the Falcons add a new signal caller, that could help.

Despite all of that, Hilliard is thrilled with the talent in the room for the Falcons pass-catching group: “We have a great nucleus of young talent as far as the pass-catching group is concerned.”

If London can take a big step forward, that would be huge for the Falcons.