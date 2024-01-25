Raheem Morris to get the Falcons job despite the Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel buzz.

The Atlanta Falcons have kept their cards close to their chest throughout the head coach interviewing process. However, it sounds like the franchise is finally making a decision as reports indicate Raheem Morris is the man for the job.

Atlanta is “zeroing in” on hiring Morris for the head coaching position, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Falcons will be choosing Morris despite how much buzz there was around Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel.

Morris served as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams from 2021-2023. He has plenty of NFL coaching experience as he began his career as a defensive assistant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003. Additionally, this isn't his first stint as a head coach either, as he eventually took the head coaching job in Tampa Bay from 2009-2011.

Since then, Morris has been highly regarded by Sean McVay and the Rams' coaching staff. It's noteworthy that he beat out Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel for the Falcons' head coach job. Belichick is regarded as one of the best coaches of all time while many believe Vrabel is a great head coach. However, neither one of them have had any luck during this year's cycle.

The Falcons' defense should improve quite a bit with Raheem Morris calling the shots. It'll be interesting to see who takes over as offensive coordinator though. Although Atlanta doesn't have a great quarterback situation, the offense is loaded with talent. Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts form an exciting team any quarterback would love to play for. On top of that, the offensive line isn't too bad either.

At the end of the day, this should be viewed as an exciting hire for the Falcons. Morris brings a ton of experience to the table and is well-known throughout the league as a leader of men.