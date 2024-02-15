The Falcons are leaving all their Qb options open.

The Atlanta Falcons are under new management, with Raheem Morris as the new head coach and his former Los Angeles Rams colleague Zac Robinson as the offensive coordinator. With a new crew in charge, rumors are heating up that the Falcons will take a quarterback at No. 8 in the NFL Draft despite still having Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder on the roster. Robinson says anything is possible.

“Whether it's a pocket guy, whether it's a guy that can move around a little bit, we're just looking for the best guy that we can do,” Robinson said during his introductory news conference Wednesday, per ESPN. “Certainly know the guys that are here, we're evaluating everybody, so Taylor [Heinicke] and Desmond [Ridder], we're looking at those guys. All options are on the table.”

Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson come in with an embarrassment of riches on offense, with tight end Kyle Pitts, wider receiver Drake London, and running back Bijan Robinson in the fold. However, there is no signal-caller to get them the ball, as Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder proved last season.

If the Falcons do want to try and get a franchise quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, the team will have two distinct options. They can trade up for one of the top three QB prospects — USC’s Caleb Williams, LSU’s Jayden Daniels, and North Carolina’s Drake Maye — who will likely be off the board in the first three picks.

Or they can sit and No. 8 and hope to get the best of the rest. That second tier includes Oregon’s Bo Nix, Michigan’s JJ McCarthy, and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr.