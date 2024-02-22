Will Calvin Ridley join the Atlanta Falcons in 2024?

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to reload after a subpar 2023 showing. The Falcons finished the regular season at 7-10. Moreover, the team has its eyes set on Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley ahead of NFL Free Agency. Atlanta is highly favored to land the WR if he leaves Jacksonville.

Falcons lead the Calvin Ridley NFL Free Agency race

Calvin Ridley is set to enter free agency after a productive 2023 season. The 29-year-old amassed 1,016 yards and caught six touchdown passes on 76 receptions. Jacksonville wants to keep Ridley on the team if possible, given he is a key target for Trevor Lawrence.

However, if he and the Jaguars cannot agree to a deal, the Falcons have the best odds of landing him, per BetOnline. In addition. teams with the next highest odds include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively.

Ridley would be a great weapon to add to Atlanta's receiving core, which is led by second-year pro Drake London. The Ridley rumors come right on time. The Falcons are keeping tabs on Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields in case he is traded ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Fields led the Bears to a 7-10 record, the same record as Atlanta. He threw for 2,562 yards and 16 touchdowns in 13 games. Falcons fans would be overcome with joy if their team was able to land him in addition to Calvin Ridley.

Atlanta looks to make the NFL playoffs again after missing the postseason in 2023. All in all, it will be interesting to see the personnel moves the team makes before the 2024 season.