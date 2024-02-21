Will Justin Fields be traded to the Atlanta Falcons?

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields could find himself in a trade during the 2024 NFL offseason. Fields showed improvement and led the Bears to a 7-10 record in 2023. However, the Atlanta Falcons could be top trade suitors for him. Fields gave his thoughts on the franchise in a social media discussion.

Bears' Justin Fields gives promising assessment of Falcons amid trade rumors

Fields is a Georgia native, so the prospect of joining the Falcons appeals to him. The talented quarterback attended Harrison High School in Kennesaw, GA, and started his college football career at the University of Georiga.

This is the assessment he gave on a potential Falcons pairing:

“Atlanta would be tough…I think they got a lot of playmakers on the team. Bijan, my boy Kyle [Pitts], and of course Drake [London]. They probably need one more receiver, but they got some guys,” Fields said, per Ari Meirov (h/t The 33rd Team presented by Knockaround).

Atlanta fans would boil over with excitement if Fields were to join the team. The Bears are mulling trading him given their ability to select a new QB in the 2024 NFL Draft. Fields has not lived up to some fans' and analysts' expectations, but he still possesses game-changing talent.

The 24-year-old threw for 2,562 yards and 16 touchdowns in 13 games for Chicago in 2023. The Bears elected to keep head coach Matt Eberfluse after the team improved their record by four wins. Nevertheless, Justin Fields' future in Chicago is uncertain.

It will be interesting to see where Fields lands by the start of the 2024 season.