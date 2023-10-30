The Atlanta Falcons lost to the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, and they also lost a key piece of their defense after Grady Jarrett suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the contest, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Falcons' Pro-Bowl DT Grady Jarrett suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Sunday’s loss, per sources,” Schefter reported on Monday. “The Falcons without Jarrett will play the Vikings without Cousins on Sunday.”

It's a devastating blow for both player and club; Jarrett has played his entire career in Georgia, and was a two-time Pro Bowl defensive end in 2019 and 2020. The former Clemson Tiger was a fifth round pick by the Falcons in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Jarrett looked like he twisted his knee early in the Falcons 28-23 loss to the Titans in Week 8, and his replacement LaCale London also went down early in the third quarter with an injured knee.

Jarrett and London weren't the only players who were banged up in the game; both fullback Keith Smith and wide receiver Drake London were injured, with a concussion and a strained groin, respectively.

Atlanta came into the game atop the NFC South, but after losing two of the last three, the 4-4 Falcons now share that title with the New Orleans Saints. The Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 to themselves improve to 4-4.

The Falcons will now return home to host the Kirk Cousins-less Vikings in Week 9, with a chance to again improve above .500. They face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 before going on bye the following Sunday.