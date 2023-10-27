We're back and ready to bring you our predictions and picks for NFL Week 8 action as we near the midway point of the season. We head to the southern divisions as we see the Atlanta Falcons (4-3) visit the Tennessee Titans (2-4) in a very close game on the betting lines. Check out our NFL odds series for our Falcons-Titans prediction and pick.

The Atlanta Falcons are currently first-place in the NFC South and remain the only team in their division over .500. They were able to grind out a tough win in a back-and-forth game against Tampa Bay last week and their confidence should be high heading into this game against a shorthanded Titans squad. Their schedule is relatively light for the rest of the season, so expect the Falcons to capitalize on a few big wins during these next couple of weeks.

The Tennessee Titans are last in the AFC South and they just recently took a huge hit in having quarterback Ryan Tannehill fall to injury. Perhaps a change is needed as the Titans have a lot of work to do in the second half of this season to have any chance at the postseason. They're coming into this one on a two-game losing skid and will need a win while the season is still salvageable.

Here are the Falcons-Titans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Falcons-Titans Odds

Atlanta Falcons: -2.5 (-122)

Tennessee Titans: +2.5 (+100)

Over: 35.5 (-105)

Under: 35.5 (-115)

How to Watch Falcons vs. Titans Week 8

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread

Last week, the Atlanta Falcons shot themselves in the foot with too many costly fumbles and allowed the Buccaneers to stick around throughout the game. With the amount of trips they had to the redzone, the game shouldn't have been close and coach Arthur Smith will be preaching ball security heading into this week. Kyle Pitts was finally able to get into the endzone for the first time this season, so that should bode well for his confidence and their receiving room moving forward. On the flip side, Bijan Robinson was a non-factor as he struggled to log meaningful snaps while dealing with a headache issue. The Falcons were still able to get the job done and they hope Robinson will be ready to go ahead of this game.

The Atlanta Falcons have a ton of weapons on the offense side of the ball and they prove to be a dangerous team when Desmond Ridder can safely get the ball in the hands of his playmakers. However, he'll need to drastically cut down on his interceptions and mental mistakes with the football. At the halfway point of the season, he shouldn't be turning the ball over this much and letting worse teams stick around in games. He's been a threat with his feet and should look to continue scrambling with the ball when they're near the redzone.

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

The Titans will likely be without Ryan Tannehill ahead of this game as he missed another practice on Thursday with his ankle injury. If that's the case, the Titans will look toward rookie Will Levis or second-year man Malik Willis to lead this offense. Willis has more experience with the system and he's proven to be a solid game manager when thrusted into the position. Regardless of who will be under center, the Titans will look to pound the running game behind Derrick Henry. We've seen his reps take a hit this year as they try to preserve his health, but Henry has still been equally effective and is coming in off a 97-yard performance last week. He'll face a stout Falcons rush defense in this one, but hopes to get in the endzone once.

To win this game, the Titans will have to take the pressure off their quarterback and find answers in the running game. With either Willis or Levis under center, the Titans should look to free up their receivers at the line and work short, conservative throws up the middle. They can also use their running backs effectively in screen passing situations as the Falcons' secondary has shown signs of weakness at points. All in all, the Titans may once again have to be carried on the back of Derrick Henry if they want to have a chance here.

Final Falcons-Titans Prediction & Pick

The Titans aren't in a great spot right now with Ryan Tannehill going down and they'll have to rely a lot on Derrick Henry for any success in this game. The issue is that the Atlanta Falcons rank first in rushing defense, allowing only one rushing touchdown through the first seven games. If they can limit Henry and force the Titans to throw the ball, expect this to be a lopsided game as the Falcons wake up on offense. For our prediction, let's go with the Atlanta Falcons to cover on the road.

Final Falcons-Titans Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Falcons -2.5 (-122)