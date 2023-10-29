Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London suffered an apparent groin injury and is questionable to return to Atlanta's Week 8 matchup with the Tennessee Titans, according to Tori McElhaney.

The Falcons were attempting to come back against the Tennessee Titans before London went down with the injury. London appeared to be injured after making a leaping catch over the middle of the field.

It's another tough break for the Falcons, who already down starting quarterback Desmond Ridder after he was evaluated for a concussion. Despite passing concussion protocol, Ridder stayed sidelined as Taylor Heinicke took over at quarterback for the remainder of the game.

Before exiting the game, London had 5 catches for 55 yards on the day. London has been one of the steadiest receiving options for the Falcons as of late, registering at least 6 catches in his last three games before exiting this matchup early.

Drake London is listed as questionable to return with a groin injury, but he was not seen on the field as Atlanta attempted to overcome a two-score deficit late in the fourth quarter.

We'll have more updates on Drake London's status for the remainder of the Week 8 matchup with the Tennessee Titans and the severity of his groin injury as soon as more information becomes available.