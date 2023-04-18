Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Georgia Football defensive tackle Jalen Carter is visiting the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

“Georgia DT Jalen Carter is visiting the Atlanta Falcons today,” Schefter wrote. “He then will have visited each team picking 5-10: the Seahawks (5), Lions (6), Raiders (7), Falcons (8), Bears (9) and Eagles (10).”

A former five-star recruit out of Apopka, Florida, Jalen Carter chose the Georgia Bulldogs over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss and Florida, among others, according to 247Sports. He garnered 83 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles in 38 games. His two forced fumbles put him first in the Georgia football program, while his three sacks tied with linebacker Nolan Smith and defensive end Robert Beal Jr.

The Falcons currently hold the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They selected Smith with their selection in ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s mock draft.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“While Smith would fit better in a 3-4 defense, I see new coordinator Ryan Nielsen — who came over from New Orleans — figuring out ways to get him on the field to rush passers,” Kiper wrote. “Nielsen could vary his fronts. Smith is an explosive player with a ton of upside, and people in the league rave about his leadership ability.”

The Falcons signed defensive end Calais Campbell to a one-year contract in late March, bringing in a Pro Bowler and former Walter Payton Man of the Year to a Falcons’ defense ranked second-to-last in the NFL with 21 total sacks, according to NFL.com. They took one spot over the Chicago Bears while placing behind the Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns.

“The Jets made a strong offer as well,” Campbell said. “It really came down to where I felt like I could have the biggest impact both on and off the field.”