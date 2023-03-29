Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Calais Campbell made his highly-anticipated free agency decision when he signed with the Atlanta Falcons. However, Campbell was poised to visit the New York Jets before making that decision. Campbell went into detail as to why he spurned the Jets in favor of the Falcons.

Atlanta signed Campbell to a one-year contract on Wednesday. He was expected to visit the Jets on Thursday. However, Campbell was drawn to the Falcons and chose to sign with the team before even making it to New York, via CBS Sports Josina Anderson.

“The Jets made a strong offer as well,” Campbell said. “It really came down to where I felt like I could have the biggest impact both on and off the field.”

Campbell is a former Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner. Before signing with the Falcons, he had a 40-minute conversation with owner Arthur Blank about leadership and charitable actions. Atlanta offered Campbell an opportunity to make a difference in the community, which ultimately drew him to the Falcons, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

That doesn’t mean that New York doesn’t have community efforts of their own. But the Jets do have a stacked defensive line. With players such as Solomon Thomas, Quinnen Williams and Carl Lawson, Campbell might not have liked his scheme fit with the Jets. While he appreciated New York’s offer, Campbell preferred the Falcons.

The Jets are focused on their Aaron Rodgers pursuit. However, it’s clear they’re looking for improvements all around their roster. Unfortunately this time, Calais Campbell wasn’t in New York’s cards.