Now that the first week of the NFL season is over, let's talk about the running backs in fantasy football. Don't worry, the running back position is still important and valuable, despite what some people may say. Many running backs have also become good at catching passes. This makes them even more useful in today's football landscape. In our Week 2 fantasy football running back rankings for PPR leagues, we'll show you who the best running backs are.

But first, here are some some important things to know.

Ravens Without Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens will probably sign another running back in the wake of JK Dobbins' injury. They might choose Melvin Gordon from their practice squad, or they could sign Leonard Fournette or Kareem Hunt from free agency. In the short term, Gus Edwards will likely be the main running back for the Ravens. Justice Hill will be more of a backup, even though he scored two touchdowns in the last game. Edwards will probably be a good choice as an RB3 for Week 2, but he might need to score a touchdown to get a lot of points in PPR leagues. Hill is more like an RB4 because he might not be used much in catching passes.

Bijan Robinson Hype?

Bijan Robinson had a good first game in the NFL, scoring 20.3 points in PPR leagues. But there's a problem: Tyler Allgeier got more carries and touches than Robinson. Allgeier is a good player, but Robinson is a top prospect whom the Falcons picked as the No. 8 overall player. Allgeier scored two touchdowns, even though one of them came after Robinson made a great run.

Robinson still ran routes on most passing plays, so it's not time to be too worried. However, we hoped Robinson would rush for a lot of yards and catch a lot of passes. If Allgeier keeps taking carries from him, Robinson might not reach his full potential. Right now, we hope coach Arthur Smit, will realize that Allgeier should not take away Robinson's chances. However, we can't be sure since Smith has made some strange decisions before.

Behind the numbers of Bijan Robinson’s epic first NFL touchdown. He had less than a 11% chance of scoring 🤯#DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/6sIQ3G66SE — 𝙁𝙖𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙚 (@ATLFalconsMuse) September 13, 2023

Gainwell Looks Good?

Kenneth Gainwell did well in his game with 18 touches and 11.4 fantasy points, playing for the Eagles. Rashaad Penny didn't even play, and D'Andre Swift didn't play much. We can't be sure if Gainwell will keep getting a lot of playing time, especially with some injury news coming out. Right now, though, he looks like the best running back to have on your fantasy football team. The Eagles have a strong offensive line that is good at blocking for the run. Gainwell also gets a good number of fantasy points each time he touches the ball.

Tyjae Spears Might Be a Good Pick

Tyjae Spears played the most among the Titans' running backs in Week 1. He was on the field the most, ran the most routes, and got the most passes thrown to him. This means that Spears will probably have an important role in the Titans' running game. Earlier this year, the Titans thought about trading star running back Derrick Henry. He will be a free agent after this season, and he's getting older. It's a good time to add Spears to your fantasy football roster, just in case he becomes the main running back for the Titans soon.

In Week 2, it's important to choose your running backs wisely. Look for those who will get a lot of carries and catch passes. These players will help you score more points in PPR leagues. Now let's look at our NFL Fantasy Football Running Back rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 2 RB Rankings

1. Christian McCaffrey, SF @ LAR (1)

2. Nick Chubb, CLE @ PIT. 1 (7)

3. Saquon Barkley, NYG @ ARI (3)

4. Derrick Henry, TEN vs LAC (4)

5. Bijan Robinson, ATL vs GB (5)

6. Tony Pollard, DAL vs NYJ (6)

7. Austin Ekeler, LAC @ TEN (2)

8. Josh Jacobs, LV @ BUF (8)

9. Travis Etienne Jr., JAC vs KC (9)

10. Kenneth Walker III, SEA @ DET (12)

11. Joe Mixon, CIN vs BAL (10)

12. David Montgomery, DET vs SEA (23)

13. Aaron Jones, GB @ ATL (11)

14. James Cook, BUF vs LV (15)

15. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE vs MIA (14)

16. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET vs SEA (20)

17. Dameon Pierce, HOU vs IND (18)

18. Alexander Mattison, MIN @ PHI (19)

19. Najee Harris, PIT vs CLE (22)

20. Isiah Pacheco, KC @ JAC (26)

21. Miles Sanders, CAR vs NO (21)

22. Raheem Mostert, MIA @ NE (27)

23. Rachaad White, TB vs CHI (16)

24. Breece Hall, NYJ @ DAL. 28 (28)

25. Tyler Allgeier, ATL vs GB (32)

26. Jamaal Williams, NO @ CAR (24)

27. James Conner, ARI vs NYG (13)

28. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI vs MIN (25)

29. Javonte Williams, DEN vs WAS (17)

30. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS @ DEN (31)

31. AJ Dillon, GB @ ATL (30)

32. Dalvin Cook, NYJ @ DAL (29)

33. Khalil Herbert, CHI @ TB (33)

34. Kyren Williams, LAR vs SF (36)

35. Samaje Perine, DEN vs WAS (34)

36. Gus Edwards, BAL @ CIN (45)