The Tennessee Titans lost their Week One clash with the New Orleans Saints in a game that was there for the taking. Backup running back Tyjae Spears got his fair share of carries late in the game in a performance that left many fans wondering what happened to Derrick Henry.

Newcomer DeAndre Hopkins got brutally honest following the loss in comments that have gotten a lot of attention. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill had his own thoughts on the loss which is still seeping into the hearts and minds of Titans fans everywhere.

Now Head Coach Mike Vrabel is speaking out about what happened to the Titans and their game plan involving Henry, widely regarded as the team's best player from his running back position on the team's offense.

Spears had 33 snaps on the day which was five more than the longtime All-Pro Henry, much to the chagrin of Titans fans everywhere.

“We're just trying to get everybody involved,” Vrabel said. “Let's continue to find ways to get Tyjae and Derrick in there.”

Henry led the NFL in rushing attempts three of the past four seasons. Some analysts predicted that load management could become a factor this season as Tennessee seeks to reduce Henry's considerable workload.

Henry did not seem concerned when interviewed after the game. He trusts Vrabel's plan and the talented running backs who play behind him each game.

“I trust the coaching staff, what we do,” Henry said. “Everybody needs to touch the ball. It's not all about me.”

Titans fans can bank on a likely return to the old style in the coming weeks. According to Vrabel, the former Ohio State Buckeyes and New England Patriots linebacker, a return to tradition can be expected soon.

“We're going to need Derrick and everybody so we can figure out what we can do consistently,” Vrabel said. “Derrick will be a huge part of that, I can assure you.”