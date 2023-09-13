The defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2's Thursday Night Football game. In Week 1, the Eagles used two early takeaways to jump out to a commanding lead over the New England Patriots. Despite a furious Patriots comeback, the Eagles held on for the win. The Vikings didn't put their best foot forward and lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home. Ahead of this Week 2 matchup, let's take a look at each team's injury report following Tuesday's practices.

Vikings:

The Vikings actually didn't practice on either Monday or Tuesday. There are three notable players with a designated status on the injury report, but participation can be taken with a grain of salt because, again, there wasn't actually a practice

OLB Marcus Davenport: Marcus Davenport missed his Vikings debut on Sunday with an ankle injury suffered in last week's practice. Davenport spent five years with the New Orleans Saints before signing a one-year deal with Minnesota this offseason. He posted a career-high of nine sacks in 2021, but injuries have plagued him throughout much of his career.

Tuesday's injury report listed Davenport as “limited” as he is still working through the ankle issue. Against a strong Eagles run game, the Vikings could certainly use their starting linebacker back on the field. Davenport is the most important member on the Vikings' injury report.

C Garrett Bradbury: Garrett Bradbury left Sunday's season-opener after just seven snaps, citing a back injury. The Vikings listed him as a non-participant for the second straight day. He looks unlikely to play against a dominant Eagles defensive front, which isn't a good sign for the Vikings' offense.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

LT Christian Darrisaw: Christian Darrisaw also left Sunday's game with an ankle injury but returned shortly after. He was listed as “limited” on Tuesday's injury report. Again, the Eagles' defensive line is very formidable, so the Vikings need their own offensive line to be healthy.

Eagles:

The Eagles also didn't have a full practice Tuesday, given it's a short week. They had a walkthrough, and injury report designations are essentially estimations.

LB Nakobe Dean: The Eagles moved Nakobe Dean to the injured reserve, so he will miss at least four weeks. Dean suffered a foot injury in Sunday's game against the Patriots. The good news is he won't require surgery, but the Eagles will be without him for some time. Dean impressed in the season opener, so this is a tough blow for the Eagles. Luckily, they have a lot of depth in the front seven.

DT Fletcher Cox: This is Fletcher Cox's 13th NFL season, but he's still a force to be reckoned with. The Eagles upgraded him from a non-participant on Monday to “limited” on Tuesday for an issue with his ribs. The day-to-day upgrade is a promising sign for Thursday's participation.

CB James Bradberry: James Bradberry is in concussion protocol, so Eagles HC Nick Sirianni has no update. He did not participate for the second straight day, and it looks like the Eagles will be without him in Week 2. Against the dangerous 1-2 punch of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, Philadelphia's secondary might be in trouble.

S Reed Blankenship: Another starting defensive back on the injury report is Reed Blankenship. Listed with a rib injury, he did not participate for the second straight day.

RB Kenneth Gainwell: Finally, starting running back Kenneth Gainwell was a DNP at Tuesday's walkthrough. The Eagles have depth at running back, so if he isn't good to go on Thursday, Philadelphia will turn to D'Andre Swift, Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny.

The Eagles' defense is a nightmare for opposing offenses, particularly in the run game. However, it looks like they will be without at least three starters in Dean, Bradberry and Blankenship. The Vikings' offensive line is also banged up however, and the Eagles' defensive depth outlasts that of the Vikings' protectors. This Vikings O-line was already a weak unit, so expect them to struggle, particularly on the interior, if Garrett Bradbury can't go.

That mean Kirk Cousins will have limited time to throw, and Alexander Mattison will struggle to get it going, particularly on inside run concepts.

Still, expect Justin Jefferson to continue to get his against a damaged Eagles secondary. Obviously, Jefferson is an auto-start regardless of who the opposing defense is.

As for the Eagles, the biggest change here is at running back. Gainwell emerged as the Eagles' leading back in Week 1, getting the majority of the carries, yards and targets out of the backfield. In fact, outside of Gainwell and Jalen Hurts, the Eagles only had two carries on Sunday.

D'Andre Swift is listed second on the depth chart and has the most upside of the Eagles' remaining running backs. He could be a flex option against a weak Vikings defense with Gainwell likely out of the picture. However, if Gainwell is able to play, Swift is not a serviceable option until proven otherwise.