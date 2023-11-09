Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Tight End rankings entering Week 10 of the 2023 regular season.

As we step into Week 10 of the 2023 fantasy football season, we find ourselves at a pivotal juncture. Whether your objective is securing a top seed, rising in the standings, or making a late push for a playoff berth, your decisions regarding tight ends have never carried more significance. Our Week 10 Fantasy Tight End PPR rankings are now available to assist you in making informed choices that can lead to crucial victories for your team.

Within the realm of tight ends, Dalton Kincaid holds a spot among the top five fantasy football tight ends and is a strong contender for the rest of the season. For his part, Taysom Hill has displayed consistency in his performance over the past four games. He can serve as a reliable, albeit lower-tier, starter.

Sure, the fortunate news is that only two prominent tight ends are on bye this week. However, the unfortunate part is that one of them is Travis Kelce. Consequently, our Week 10 fantasy TE PPR rankings have crowned a new No. 1. This is a development nobody anticipated at the start of the season.

Kelce's owners were aware that this day would eventually arrive, and hopefully, they prepared for it. Now, they share the experience that most of us encounter when navigating the challenging landscape of this position. Finding a suitable replacement this week won't be a walk in the park, but there are a few options that can help you stay competitive.

Yes, it's unlikely for two relatively unknown teammates to dominate the Tight End rankings this week. However, we anticipate some breakout performances due to the demanding bye weeks and lingering injuries.

Now, let's delve into our NFL Fantasy Football Tight End rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 regular season.

Teams on Bye in Week 10

We've already mentioned that Kelce and the Chiefs are on a bye this week. The same goes for Dallas Goedert and the Eagles. These absences pose a significant challenge for fantasy owners and won't be easy to address.

The Rams (Tyler Higbee) and the Dolphins (Durham Smythe) having a bye doesn't have as significant an impact. However, it's worth noting that these defenses allowed the fifth-most and tenth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends, respectively, in the previous week. Consequently, this further narrows the pool of viable starters this week.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

Sam LaPorta faces the Chargers in Week 10. He will temporarily fill in for Kelce as the top-ranked tight end this week. TJ Hockenson and Mark Andrews face unfavorable matchups against the Saints and Browns respectively. However, their established track records compel us to rank them relatively high. George Kittle and Dalton Kincaid are close behind, benefiting from highly favorable matchups.

Evan Engram is in a similar situation playing against the 49ers. That's a tough opponent, but his strong PPR performance is unquestionable. He claims the seventh spot in our tight end rankings this week. This underscores the challenge for those without a top-tier option.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

As for Dalton Schultz, he goes up against the Bengals. He boasts the most favorable tight end matchup this week, making him a nearly essential start after his outstanding Week 9 performance. Trey McBride is another sleeper to consider, thanks to an above-average matchup against the Falcons. He has also enjoyed consistent targets. While there's some uncertainty about how often Kyler Murray will target him compared to Arizona's other quarterbacks, McBride should remain a vital part of Arizona's goal-line offense.

Taysom Hill may not shine in PPR leagues, but he holds a high ceiling for this week. If you're searching for streamers based on matchups, Hunter Henry and Gerald Everett represent your best options. This is given their favorable top-eight matchups. For those willing to go deeper, Michael Mayer offers PPR potential in a favorable matchup. Alternatively, you could take a risk with boom-or-bust choices like Daniel Bellinger or Noah Fant.

Daniel Bellinger had himself a vintage Bellinger performance on the All-22 tape in Week 9. His best blocking game of the season and he was used as a blocker in a variety of ways, motions, etc.

One of those #Giants players who impacts the game well beyond what a boxscore shows. pic.twitter.com/hXPWZijKZV — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) November 6, 2023

Fantasy Football Busts

In addition to Hockenson, Andrews, and Engram, Kyle Pitts also faces a statistically challenging matchup against the Cardinals. It's tough to bench any of these tight ends in any format. That said, it's essential to recognize that they may not deliver major points this week.

Logan Thomas and Jake Ferguson usually see consistent targets. This makes them reasonable choices in 12-team PPR leagues. However, both confront unfavorable matchups for tight ends. Having said that, they remain more reliable options compared to David Njoku, Luke Musgrave, and Cade Otton. All of those tight ends face tough fantasy football matchups and exhibit greater inconsistency.

Fantasy Football Injuries

Darren Waller (hamstring) is on injured reserve and won't return until at least Week 14. Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) is also on the injured reserve for at least another week. However, he becomes eligible to return in Week 11, making him a valuable waiver wire target if available.

Dallas Goedert (forearm) left the field early in Week 9 and is likely to miss several weeks based on initial reports. While the Eagles have a bye in Week 10, Goedert's owners need to plan for an extended absence and consider alternatives for their every-week tight end.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Tight End rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 10 Tight End Rankings

1. Sam LaPorta, DET @ LAC (1)

2. Mark Andrews, BAL vs. CLE (2)

3. TJ Hockenson, MIN vs. NO (3)

4. Dalton Kincaid, BUF vs. DEN (4)

5. George Kittle, SF @ JAC (6)

6. Dalton Schultz, HOU @ CIN (7)

7. Evan Engram, JAC vs. SF (8)

8. Jake Ferguson, DAL vs. NYG (9)

9. Trey McBride, ARI vs. ATL (12)

10. Taysom Hill, NO @ MIN (5)

11. Cole Kmet, CHI vs. CAR (11)

12. Kyle Pitts, ATL @ ARI (10)

13. Logan Thomas, WAS @ SEA (16)

14. David Njoku, CLE @ BAL (13)

15. Jonnu Smith, ATL @ ARI (15)